St. Cloud State University student Sadie Marty of Fergus Falls was awarded the May Bowle Music, Art, Theatre and Film Endowed Scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year.
This scholarship is awarded to students admitted majoring in music, art, theater or film studies. Marty was eligible for the award based on these criteria and her demonstrated history of academic success.
