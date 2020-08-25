Now more than ever before Master Gardener volunteers are connecting with people to share University research-based knowledge on priorities that are important to Minnesota residents: horticulture skills, plant biodiversity, pollinators, clean water, local food, climate change and nearby nature.
Through their broad and continuous public presence, and by their targeted educational efforts, Master Gardeners are helping neighbors understand and use research-based information and practices that are improving people’s quality of life while minimizing impacts on the environment and natural resources. Master Gardeners strive to make that scientific knowledge understandable to all, and to inspire and encourage lifelong learning through continued scientific exploration and discovery.
Just last year 2,408 certified Master Gardeners across the state contributed 143,821 volunteer hours and reached 195,124 Minnesota residents. Because of the work of Master Gardeners, more people are growing food locally, planting pollinator-friendly gardens, and creating resilient landscapes that help manage stormwater runoff.
Applications to become a certified University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener are being accepted now through Oct. 1.
Contact a local Master Gardener program, local Extension office or the State Leadership Team at mgweb@umn.edu or 612-625-9864.
Those selected for the program begin an internship with in-person or online training. Following the core course, interns complete a minimum of 50 hours of volunteer time during their first year. Interns will provide education to county residents while working alongside certified program members on a variety of community-engaging activities and projects that will improve the quality of life of people in their communities, and the environment.
For more information about becoming a certified Master Gardener volunteer visit z.umn.edu/becomeMG.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.