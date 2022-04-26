Spring is an exhilarating time to be a student! Being a student at McKinley or Adams Schools is exciting any month, but during the month of May the unique experiences never stop. Especially this spring, when life is seemingly back to normal, you can sense the anticipation for the upcoming events in the schools.
What special school events might you remember from your childhood school days? I recall riding my bicycle to DeLagoon Park for the day with all of my classmates. Perhaps my all time favorite memory was when our 6th grade teacher, Mr. Hanson, released us in the woods of Spidahl’s Ski Gard with the proclamation to go and explore. What? You mean we can just go forth? Without any adult supervision? Let’s go! We felt free as we all went our separate ways in small groups of two or three. Those woods were so expansive, it wasn’t long before my friend, Mark Johnson, and I were in sight of no one. I’m still surprised we made our way back.
Might the very youngest students in our schools remember any of the following events on our May calendars when they enter adulthood? The Boosterthon Fun Run on May 24 is the culminating event to our PTO fundraiser. Students in grades K-4 love to circle the high school track when the music is jamming and the parents and school staff are cheering. Look for the Boosterthon Fundraiser to begin on May 16.
Adams School 2nd grade students will visit Cleveland School on May 26 for a morning of orientation. The 3rd grade students and staff at Cleveland create a meaningful morning of activities that will no doubt leave the eager 2nd graders looking forward to life in their new school.
Let’s not forget the trip to Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton, North Dakota. All 1st (May 18) and 2nd (May 17) grade students will enjoy their sack lunch in a nearby park just prior to entering the zoo for two hours of animal edutainment. This expensive zoo trip is funded by our ever supportive Parent Teacher Organization (think Boosterthon Fundraiser).
You should experience Mrs. Lill’s Outdoor Field Day at McKinley School! It’s as if she thinks our littlest students are decathletes. If we had just two more stations, they would be. Field Day is jam packed with eight challenging events that test about every athletic skill imaginable. As students rotate through the various events, smiles and a sense of accomplishment abound.
It doesn’t get any better than Kindergarten Farm Day. Thanks to the good work of Dennis Wutzke and his FFA high school students, kindergarten students touch live farm animals, crawl on large farm machinery, experience a good ol’ fashioned hayride, and learn where our food comes from.
Music, anyone? Students at McKinley and Adams will be treated on May 5 to an orchestra concert by our 4th grade orchestra, composed of musicians who once sat just a few years ago as audience members at this very same concert. We like to plant healthy seeds in the minds of our youngest kids. Joining a musical group as a 4th (orchestra) or 5th (band) grader is a seed worth planting.
Spring music programs are back at Adams School, thanks to the good work of Mrs. Umlauf. Second graders perform on May 3, while 1st graders sing their hearts out on May 17. I stopped by the music room the other day. Students are fired up and ready for this new vocal experience.
You will hardly find a day in May when we don’t have a class or two exploring the Prairie Wetlands at the Learning Center. Such a gem of an outdoor learning experience led by seasoned and knowledgeable U.S. Fish and Wildlife employees are just a short bus ride away for our students and staff.
Have I missed anything? Certainly I have, as I can’t begin to capture all of the exciting times in the month of May. I’m even hearing rumblings of some classroom walks to a downtown ice cream parlor when the weather warms. I might have to join them. Mint chocolate chip and java chunk, anyone?