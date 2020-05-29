Ceri Meech, daughter of Brian and Dawn Meech, Fergus Falls, received the North Dakota State University Provost Award in the amount of $6,000 and the Henry Bonde Sr. and Helen Bonde Scholarship in the amount of $1,000. The scholarships recognize students who scored a 25 to 28 on the ACT and high academic achievement.
Meech will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in biology education. In high school, she was active in basketball, volleyball, Knowledge Bowl, student government, Phi Theta Kappa, Economic Challenge and National Society of High School Scholars.
