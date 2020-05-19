Five Mike Rohde Spirit Scholarship winners have been presented with a plaque and a $1,500 scholarship to help with their further educations in their chosen fields. Because of the corona pandemic, a group gathering and a group picture was not able to be taken.  Also because  of schools not being able to have awards ceremonies, plaques and checks were mailed to the winners.  They are Makenna Stenstrom, Kennedy Secondary School (University of North Dakota), Brock Kotschevar (Minnesota State University Moorhead), Kennedy Secondary School, Kassidy Kovar (Minnesota State University Moorhead), Perham High School, Kathleen George Minnesota State University Moorhead),Battle Lake  High School and Hunter Zerr, New York Mills High School (M State Fergus Falls).

Mike Rohde died of a hereditary heart disease in 2000 and 35 $1,500 scholarships have been awarded in his memory since 2002.  This has been made possible by more than 150 people, the Fergus Falls Sertoma Club, the Mike Rohde Spirit Scholarship Board and the Rohde Family. 

   The Mike Rohde Spirit Scholarship Board members are Dianne Rohde-Szarke, Mickey Rohde, Mike Beyer, Scott DeMartelaere, Wally Stommes, Steve Swanson and Paul Tysver. 

