The academic high honor and honor lists (dean’s lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Matt Cecil.
Among 3,861 students, a total of 1,130 students qualified for the high honor list.. by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while 2,731 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the honor list.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
Area students include:
Battle Lake
• Halie Johnson, high honor list..
• Ashley Quam, high honor list..
Dalton
Chandler Johnson, honor list.
Fergus Falls
Jacob Case, honor list.
Lillian Gutzmer, high honor list..
Henning
David Holm, honor list.
Perham
Chase Belka, high honor list..
Rothsay
Kenzie Lankow, honor list.
