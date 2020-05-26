The COVID-19 pandemic required Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra to make the difficult decision to cancel in-person spring commencement ceremonies across the Minnesota State system. As the capstone celebration of the college experience, commencement is one of the institution’s favorite days of the year.

While the university won’t celebrate in person this spring, we are proud of these graduates who have worked exceptionally hard to transition quickly to complete their coursework for graduation. Many have faced additional health, family or financial challenges in addition to remote learning. Their world, like ours, has been turned upside down.

The university will celebrate the Class of 2020 in a variety of ways this week. The class also has an open invitation to walk in a future commencement ceremony.

In a letter to the Class of 2020, President Anne Blackhurst wrote: “You will forever be recognized for your grit, applauded for your humility during difficult times, and remembered for the heart you have shown. Your Dragon family is filled with pride at your resilience and accomplishments. You are ready to transform the world.”

MSUM will award degrees to nearly 700 undergraduate students and nearly 200 graduate students, including the university’s first cohort of doctoral students, 13 graduates earning the doctor of education in educational leadership (Ed.D.).

The following students are expected to earn degrees. 

  

Ryan Aarhus, Psychology (BA), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls

Ayan Ahmed, Early Childhood Education (BS), Other - GED Minnesota, Pelican Rapids

Kamryn Arceneau, Summa Cum Laude, Psychology (BA)Parkers Prairie High School, Miltona

Ashley Bachmann, Curriculum & Instruction (MS), Frazee-Vergas High School, New York Mills

Kaitlyn Bjerketvedt, Counseling (MS), Battle Lake High School, Clitherall

Emma Bjerklie, Accounting (BS), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls

Erin Christenson, Summa Cum Laude, Elementary Inclusive Education (BS), Pelican Rapids High School, Pelican Rapids

Rhoda Christenson, Summa Cum Laude, Exercise Science (BS), Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Fergus Falls

Sherri Clark, Counseling & Student Affairs (MS), Other - GED, Fergus Falls

Courtney Dague, Cum Laude, Elementary Inclusive Education (BS), Henning Public School, Rosholt

Sydney Dahlgren, Social Work (BSW), Frazee-Vergas High School, Vergas

Stephanie Dinnel, Special Education (MS), Parkers Prairie High School, Pequot Lakes

Emily Eggiman, Cum Laude, Psychology (BA), Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Fergus Falls

Abby Erlandson, Graphic Design (BFA), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls

Emily Erlandson, Cum Laude, Elementary Inclusive Education (BS), Henning Public School, Henning

Anna Ernst, Curriculum & Instruction (MS), Henning Public School, Crosby

Cristian Franco, Accounting (BS), Pelican Rapids High School, Pelican Rapids

Abby Fresonke, Cum Laude, Elementary Inclusive Education (BS), Pelican Rapids High School, Erhard

Emily Gallmeier, Cum Laude, Psychology (BA), Perham High School, Dent

Kasandra Geyer, Cum Laude, University Studies (BS), Detroit Lakes High School, Vergas

Julie Gillespie, Magna Cum Laude, Social Work (BSW), Pelican Rapids High School, Fargo

Kyndall Haman, Magna Cum Laude, Business Administration (BS), New York Mills Jr Sr HS, Perham

Abigail Hanna, BFA Studio Art (BFA), Home School, Fergus Falls

Boston Heaford, Magna Cum Laude, Physics (BS), Battle Lake High School, Henning

Jesse Helgeson, Exercise Science (BS), Rothsay Public School, Pelican Rapids

Alex Hexum, Ecology & Evolutionary Biology (BS), Kennedy Secondary School, Fargo

Morgan Jaeger, BFA Studio Art (BFA), Kennedy Secondary School, Moorhead

Mason Jensen, Criminal Justice (BA), Ashby School, Fergus Falls

Michael Johnson, Film Production (BA), Henning Public School, Henning

Halah Jost-Mahunik, Magna Cum Laude, Communication Studies (BA), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls

Elizabeth Junker, Magna Cum Laude, Social Work (BSW), Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Elbow Lake

Carly Klovstad, Nursing (RN to BSN) (BSN), Sebeka High School, Parkers Prairie

Chad Koep, Curriculum & Instruction (MS), Parkers Prairie High School, Ashby

Olivia Kollar, Graphic Design (BFA), Underwood School, Underwood

Michael Kunza, Educational Leadership (MS), Perham High School, Perham

McKenna Kvern, Nursing (RN to BSN) (BSN), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls

Joshua Lammers, Accounting and Finance (MS), Perham High School, Ottertail

Abbigail Lindgren, Social Work (BSW), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls

Kyra Loomer, Cum Laude, Psychology (BA), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls

Kiah Love-Latzke, Special Education (MS), Other - International, Battle Lake

Mercedes Luhning, Cum Laude, Social Work (BSW), Battle Lake High School, Battle Lake

Michael Mach, Summa Cum Laude, Finance (BS), Forest Lake Senior High School, Underwood

Rachel Martinson, Biology: Health & Medical Sciences (BS), Parkers Prairie High School, Parkers Prairie

Jackson McAllister, Elementary Inclusive Education (BS), Kennedy Secondary School, Moorhead

Mallory McEachran, Graphic Communications (BA), Perham High School, Perham

Sandra Mendoza, Criminal Justice (BA), Pelican Rapids High School, Pelican Rapids

Destiny Mitchell, Curriculum & Instruction (MS), Perham High School, New York Mills

Cecilia Morales, Psychology (BA), Wadena-Deer Creek High School, New York Mills

Lilliana Nelson, Social Work (BSW), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls

Abigail Newkirk, Psychology (BA), Kennedy Secondary School, Dent

Rebecca Oehler, Summa Cum Laude, BFA Studio Art (BFA), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls

Nicole Page, School Psychology (MS), School Psychology (SPEC), Bemidji High School, Ottertail

Chelsa Pansch, Social Work (BSW), New York Mills Jr Sr HS, West Fargo

Morgan Parks, Cum Laude, Biology: Health & Medical Sciences (BS), Perham High School, Perham

Dusty Perkins, University Studies (BS), Pelican Rapids High School, Grand Forks

Jordyn Peterson, Paralegal (BS), Detroit Lakes High School, Perham

Stephanie Pulver, Curriculum & Instruction (MS), Perham

Tyler Pyle, Psychology (BA), Kennedy Secondary School, Pelican Rapids

Stephanie Reprogal, Nursing (RN to BSN) (BSN), Other - Home School, Parkers Prairie

Taylor Samuelson, Psychology (BA), Rothsay Public School, Dalton

Sydney Schissel, Elementary Inclusive Education (BS), Wadena-Deer Creek High School, Richville

Jordan Sillerud, Accounting (BS), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls

Devonie Smith, Counseling (MS), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls

Miranda Steer, Curriculum & Instruction (MS), St. Michael-Albertville HS, Fergus Falls

Sonia Strauch, Psychology (BA), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls

Victoria Synstelien, Magna Cum Laude, Early Childhood Education (BS), Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Fergus Falls

Diana Tran, Nursing (RN to BSN) (BSN), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls

Carrie Ugstad, Magna Cum Laude, Speech/Language/Hearing Science (BS), Other - GED Minnesota, Fergus Falls

Lisa Vogel, Nursing (RN to BSN) (BSN), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls

Taylor West, Counseling (MS), Kennedy Secondary School, Moorhead

Stephanie Wolden, Nursing (RN to BSN) (BSN), Morris Area High School, Fergus Falls

