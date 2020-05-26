The COVID-19 pandemic required Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra to make the difficult decision to cancel in-person spring commencement ceremonies across the Minnesota State system. As the capstone celebration of the college experience, commencement is one of the institution’s favorite days of the year.
While the university won’t celebrate in person this spring, we are proud of these graduates who have worked exceptionally hard to transition quickly to complete their coursework for graduation. Many have faced additional health, family or financial challenges in addition to remote learning. Their world, like ours, has been turned upside down.
The university will celebrate the Class of 2020 in a variety of ways this week. The class also has an open invitation to walk in a future commencement ceremony.
In a letter to the Class of 2020, President Anne Blackhurst wrote: “You will forever be recognized for your grit, applauded for your humility during difficult times, and remembered for the heart you have shown. Your Dragon family is filled with pride at your resilience and accomplishments. You are ready to transform the world.”
MSUM will award degrees to nearly 700 undergraduate students and nearly 200 graduate students, including the university’s first cohort of doctoral students, 13 graduates earning the doctor of education in educational leadership (Ed.D.).
The following students are expected to earn degrees.
Ryan Aarhus, Psychology (BA), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls
Ayan Ahmed, Early Childhood Education (BS), Other - GED Minnesota, Pelican Rapids
Kamryn Arceneau, Summa Cum Laude, Psychology (BA)Parkers Prairie High School, Miltona
Ashley Bachmann, Curriculum & Instruction (MS), Frazee-Vergas High School, New York Mills
Kaitlyn Bjerketvedt, Counseling (MS), Battle Lake High School, Clitherall
Emma Bjerklie, Accounting (BS), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls
Erin Christenson, Summa Cum Laude, Elementary Inclusive Education (BS), Pelican Rapids High School, Pelican Rapids
Rhoda Christenson, Summa Cum Laude, Exercise Science (BS), Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Fergus Falls
Sherri Clark, Counseling & Student Affairs (MS), Other - GED, Fergus Falls
Courtney Dague, Cum Laude, Elementary Inclusive Education (BS), Henning Public School, Rosholt
Sydney Dahlgren, Social Work (BSW), Frazee-Vergas High School, Vergas
Stephanie Dinnel, Special Education (MS), Parkers Prairie High School, Pequot Lakes
Emily Eggiman, Cum Laude, Psychology (BA), Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Fergus Falls
Abby Erlandson, Graphic Design (BFA), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls
Emily Erlandson, Cum Laude, Elementary Inclusive Education (BS), Henning Public School, Henning
Anna Ernst, Curriculum & Instruction (MS), Henning Public School, Crosby
Cristian Franco, Accounting (BS), Pelican Rapids High School, Pelican Rapids
Abby Fresonke, Cum Laude, Elementary Inclusive Education (BS), Pelican Rapids High School, Erhard
Emily Gallmeier, Cum Laude, Psychology (BA), Perham High School, Dent
Kasandra Geyer, Cum Laude, University Studies (BS), Detroit Lakes High School, Vergas
Julie Gillespie, Magna Cum Laude, Social Work (BSW), Pelican Rapids High School, Fargo
Kyndall Haman, Magna Cum Laude, Business Administration (BS), New York Mills Jr Sr HS, Perham
Abigail Hanna, BFA Studio Art (BFA), Home School, Fergus Falls
Boston Heaford, Magna Cum Laude, Physics (BS), Battle Lake High School, Henning
Jesse Helgeson, Exercise Science (BS), Rothsay Public School, Pelican Rapids
Alex Hexum, Ecology & Evolutionary Biology (BS), Kennedy Secondary School, Fargo
Morgan Jaeger, BFA Studio Art (BFA), Kennedy Secondary School, Moorhead
Mason Jensen, Criminal Justice (BA), Ashby School, Fergus Falls
Michael Johnson, Film Production (BA), Henning Public School, Henning
Halah Jost-Mahunik, Magna Cum Laude, Communication Studies (BA), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls
Elizabeth Junker, Magna Cum Laude, Social Work (BSW), Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Elbow Lake
Carly Klovstad, Nursing (RN to BSN) (BSN), Sebeka High School, Parkers Prairie
Chad Koep, Curriculum & Instruction (MS), Parkers Prairie High School, Ashby
Olivia Kollar, Graphic Design (BFA), Underwood School, Underwood
Michael Kunza, Educational Leadership (MS), Perham High School, Perham
McKenna Kvern, Nursing (RN to BSN) (BSN), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls
Joshua Lammers, Accounting and Finance (MS), Perham High School, Ottertail
Abbigail Lindgren, Social Work (BSW), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls
Kyra Loomer, Cum Laude, Psychology (BA), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls
Kiah Love-Latzke, Special Education (MS), Other - International, Battle Lake
Mercedes Luhning, Cum Laude, Social Work (BSW), Battle Lake High School, Battle Lake
Michael Mach, Summa Cum Laude, Finance (BS), Forest Lake Senior High School, Underwood
Rachel Martinson, Biology: Health & Medical Sciences (BS), Parkers Prairie High School, Parkers Prairie
Jackson McAllister, Elementary Inclusive Education (BS), Kennedy Secondary School, Moorhead
Mallory McEachran, Graphic Communications (BA), Perham High School, Perham
Sandra Mendoza, Criminal Justice (BA), Pelican Rapids High School, Pelican Rapids
Destiny Mitchell, Curriculum & Instruction (MS), Perham High School, New York Mills
Cecilia Morales, Psychology (BA), Wadena-Deer Creek High School, New York Mills
Lilliana Nelson, Social Work (BSW), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls
Abigail Newkirk, Psychology (BA), Kennedy Secondary School, Dent
Rebecca Oehler, Summa Cum Laude, BFA Studio Art (BFA), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls
Nicole Page, School Psychology (MS), School Psychology (SPEC), Bemidji High School, Ottertail
Chelsa Pansch, Social Work (BSW), New York Mills Jr Sr HS, West Fargo
Morgan Parks, Cum Laude, Biology: Health & Medical Sciences (BS), Perham High School, Perham
Dusty Perkins, University Studies (BS), Pelican Rapids High School, Grand Forks
Jordyn Peterson, Paralegal (BS), Detroit Lakes High School, Perham
Stephanie Pulver, Curriculum & Instruction (MS), Perham
Tyler Pyle, Psychology (BA), Kennedy Secondary School, Pelican Rapids
Stephanie Reprogal, Nursing (RN to BSN) (BSN), Other - Home School, Parkers Prairie
Taylor Samuelson, Psychology (BA), Rothsay Public School, Dalton
Sydney Schissel, Elementary Inclusive Education (BS), Wadena-Deer Creek High School, Richville
Jordan Sillerud, Accounting (BS), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls
Devonie Smith, Counseling (MS), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls
Miranda Steer, Curriculum & Instruction (MS), St. Michael-Albertville HS, Fergus Falls
Sonia Strauch, Psychology (BA), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls
Victoria Synstelien, Magna Cum Laude, Early Childhood Education (BS), Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Fergus Falls
Diana Tran, Nursing (RN to BSN) (BSN), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls
Carrie Ugstad, Magna Cum Laude, Speech/Language/Hearing Science (BS), Other - GED Minnesota, Fergus Falls
Lisa Vogel, Nursing (RN to BSN) (BSN), Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls
Taylor West, Counseling (MS), Kennedy Secondary School, Moorhead
Stephanie Wolden, Nursing (RN to BSN) (BSN), Morris Area High School, Fergus Falls
