Minnesota State University, Mankato will award 1,796 degrees to 1,753 students at the end of the fall 2020 semester, with this fall's graduates celebrated through a special website with commencement videos that will be available at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, the day on which the university's three traditional graduation ceremonies were scheduled but cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each graduate will also receive "commencement-in-a-box" packages shipped to their homes. Included in each box are printed commencement programs, a diploma holder and a few gifts to honor each graduate.
Advanced degrees awarded by Minnesota State Mankato at the conclusion of the fall semester included six doctor of education degrees and two doctor of nursing practice degrees.
Graduate degrees awarded included 42 Master of Arts degrees, 15 Master of Accounting degrees, 16 Master of Arts in teaching degrees, six Master of Business Administration degrees, five Master of Fine Arts degrees, two Master of Public Administration degrees, 197 Master of Science degrees, 16 Master of Science in nursing degrees, 26 Master of Social Work degrees, two professional science master's degree and 28 specialist in educational leadership degrees.
Degrees awarded at the undergraduate level included 42 Bachelor of Arts degrees, 24 Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees, 1,251 Bachelor of Science degrees, nine Bachelor of Science in integrated engineering degrees, one Bachelor of Science in civil engineering degrees, nine Bachelor of Science in computer engineering degrees, 20 Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering degrees, two Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering degrees, 38 Bachelor of Science in social work degrees and 37 Associate of Arts degrees.
Undergraduate students receiving recognition included 105 students graduating summa cum laude (3.8 grade point average and higher), 168 students graduating magna cum laude (minimum grade point average of 3.5 for students admitted before fall 2015; minimum grade point average of 3.6 for students admitted fall 2015 or later) and 203 students graduating cum laude (minimum grade point average of 3.3 for students admitted before fall 2015; minimum grade point average of 3.4 for students admitted fall 2015 or later).
Students included:
Ashby
• Brianna Spangler, BSSW, social work, magna cum laude
Fergus Falls
• Lillian Gutzmer, B.F.A., Art, cum laude
• Danielle Freitag, M.S., aging studies
• Mia Jewell, B.S., dance, cum laude
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.