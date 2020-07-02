The academic high honor and honor lists (dean's lists) for the past spring semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, Matt Cecil.
Among 4,290 students, a total of 1,485 students qualified for the high honor list by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2,805 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the honor list.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
Ashby
Brianna Spangler, high honor
Battle Lake
Ashley Quam, high honor
Dalton
Chandler Frigaard, high honor
Erhard
Hailey Budke, honor list
Fergus Falls
Jacob Case, honor list
Lillian Gutzmer, honor list
Annie Magnusson, high honor
Henning
David Holm, honor list
Rothsay
Kenzie Lankow, high honor
