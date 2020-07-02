The academic high honor and honor lists (dean's lists) for the past spring semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, Matt Cecil.

Among 4,290 students, a total of 1,485 students qualified for the high honor list by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2,805 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the honor list.

To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

Ashby

Brianna Spangler, high honor

 

Battle Lake

Ashley Quam, high honor

 

Dalton

Chandler Frigaard, high honor

 

Erhard

Hailey Budke, honor list

 

Fergus Falls

Jacob Case, honor list

Lillian Gutzmer, honor list

Annie Magnusson, high honor

 

Henning

David Holm, honor list

 

Rothsay

Kenzie Lankow, high honor

 

 

