The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Matt Cecil.
Among 3,445 students, a total of 915 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2,530 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
Students included:
Battle Lake
Alexis Newark, Honor List
Dalton
Chandler Frigaard, High Honor List
Fergus Falls
Thomas Bowman, Honor List
Lillian Gutzmer, Honor List
Annie Magnusson, High Honor List
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.