The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Matt Cecil.

Among 3,445 students, a total of 915 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2,530 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.

To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

Students included:

Battle Lake

Alexis Newark, Honor List

 

Dalton

Chandler Frigaard, High Honor List

 

Fergus Falls

Thomas Bowman, Honor List

Lillian Gutzmer, Honor List

Annie Magnusson, High Honor List

