The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement spring semester 2020. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor. 

The list of students, major, school and home town are listed below:

 

Ryan Aarhus, psychology, Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls.

Laura Altstadt, elementary inclusive education, Perham High School, Perham.

Kamryn Arceneau, psychology, Parkers Prairie High School, Miltona.

Hannah Augustus, early childhood education, Henning Public School, Ottertail.

Hannah Barthel, health and medical sciences, predentistry,New York Mills Secondary, New York Mills.

Jenson Beachy, physical education — nonteaching, Perham High School, Perham.

Ethan Becker,accounting, Perham High School, Perham.

Emily Benson,elementary inclusive education, Wadena-Deer Creek High School,Bluffton.

Tanner Berby,communication studies, Perham High School, Perham.

Naomi Beske,advertising and public relation, Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls.

Malin Blair, business administration,other/international, Perham.

Hannah Blazinski-Cuhel, biology, health and medical sciences, Rothsay Public School, Erhard.

Jakob Brimhall, finance, Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls.

Hunter Campbell, accounting, Detroit Lakes High School, Vergas.

Wyatt Carlson, advertising,Detroit Lakes High School, Vergas.

Stacy Christensen, finance, corporate financial management certification, bank management certificate, Battle Lake High School, Battle Lake.

Madison Cichy, elementary inclusive education, Henning Public School, Henning.

Noah Coffey, construction management, Battle Lake High School, Ottertail.

Lexy Dunbar, Elementary Inclusive Education, Rothsay Public School, Pelican Rapids

Madison Ebeling, Elementary Inclusive Education, Early Childhood Education, Perham High School, Perham

Emily Eggiman, Psychology, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Fergus Falls

Jake Erckenbrack, Exercise ScienceNew York Mills Jr Sr HS, New York Mills

Hannah Fietek, Music Education, Kennedy Secondary School, Dalton

DeAndre Gease, Psychology, Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls

Erick George, Broadcast Journalism, Multimedia Journalism, Battle Lake High School, Battle Lake

Lucas Grams, Computer ScienceTechnical High School, Henning

Ashley Haiby, Speech/Language/Hearing Science, Pelican Rapids High School, Pelican Rapids

Kyndall Haman, Business Administration, New York Mills Jr Sr HS, Perham

Abigail Hanna, BFA in Art, Home School, Fergus Falls

Brianna Harthun, Elementary Inclusive Education, Pelican Rapids High School, Fergus Falls

Carlan Haugrud, Health & Medical Sciences, Pelican Rapids High School, Pelican Rapids

Boston Heaford, Physics, Battle Lake High School, Henning

Alexandra HendrickxAccountingNew York Mills Jr Sr HsNew York Mills

Dakotah HerrmannBusiness Administration, AccountingPerham High SchoolOttertail

Tyler Honrud, Accounting, Pelican Rapids High School, Erhard

Olivia Januszewski, Construction Management, Perham High School, Perham

Greta Johnson, Health & Medical Sciences, Pelican Rapids High School, Pelican Rapids

Halah Jost-Mahunik, Communication Studies, Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls

Lindsay Kennedy, Art Education, West Fargo High School, Perham

Kaleb KingPsychology, SociologyPerham High School, Perham

Taylor Kugler, Elementary Inclusive Education, Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls

Alexa Leiran, Elementary Inclusive Education, New York Mills Jr Sr HS, New York Mills

Taylor Leitch, Elementary Inclusive Education, Underwood School, Fergus Falls

Isaiah Lemke, Physical Education, Health Education, Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls

Mara Leslie, Social Work, Perham High School, Dent

Jill Maahs, Early Childhood Education, Underwood School, Underwood

Megan MacFarlane, Elementary Inclusive Education, Moorhead High School, Pelican Rapids

Michael Mach, Finance, Corporate Financial Management Cert, Bank Management Certificate, Forest Lake Senior High School, Underwood

Habram Martinez, Business Administration, Accounting, Pelican Rapids High School, Pelican Rapids

Samantha Matishek, Business Administration, Blue Earth Area High School, Fergus Falls

Michael Millard, Psychology, Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls

Emily Monson, Elementary Inclusive Education, Pelican Rapids High School, Pelican Rapids

Noah Monson, Physical Education-Non Teaching, Perham High School, Perham

Cecilia Morales, Psychology, Wadena-Deer Creek High School, New York Mills

Nycole Mouritsen, Physical Education, Health Education, Developmental Adapted Physical Education, Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls

Natalie Nudell, Elementary Inclusive Education, Frazee-Vergas High School, Pelican Rapids

Rebecca Oehler, BFA in Art, Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls

Bailey Orvik, Business Administration, Other - Home School, Dent

Katlyn Rilla, Social Studies, Battle Lake High School, Battle Lake

Ashlee Rimpila, Elementary Inclusive Education, New York Mills Jr Sr HS, New York Mills

DJ Robbins,Business Administration, Seymour High School, Fergus Falls

Allison Rogness, Elementary Inclusive Education, Early Childhood Education, Battle Lake High School, Clitherall

Eduardo Romero Lopez, Construction Management, Pelican Rapids High School, Pelican Rapids

Nathan Rund, General Studies, Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls

Taylor Samuelson, Psychology, Rothsay Public School, Dalton

Alice Schindler, International Studies, Social Studies, Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls

Shania Schmidt, Early Childhood Education, Underwood School, Fergus Falls

Brianna Schwantz, Physical Education, Health Education, Developmental Adapted Physical Education, Perham High School, Ottertail

Bailey Shulstad, Business Administration, Pelican Rapids High School, Pelican Rapids

Nathan Sillerud, Physical Education, Health Education, Pelican Rapids High School, Pelican Rapids

Carson Speicher, Social Studies, Perham High School, Dent

Nathan Stanley, Social Work, Underwood School, Fergus Falls

Amanda Suchy, Elementary Inclusive Education, Art EducationHenning Public SchoolVining

Grace Tangen, Music Education, Perham High School, Perham

Reggie Undseth, Communication Arts and Literature Ed, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Fergus Falls

Grace Vetrone, English, Certificate in Publishing, Kennedy Secondary School, Erhard

Daisy Zavala, Psychology, Pelican Rapids High School, Pelican Rapids

