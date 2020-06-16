The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement spring semester 2020. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.
The list of students, major, school and home town are listed below:
Ryan Aarhus, psychology, Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls.
Laura Altstadt, elementary inclusive education, Perham High School, Perham.
Kamryn Arceneau, psychology, Parkers Prairie High School, Miltona.
Hannah Augustus, early childhood education, Henning Public School, Ottertail.
Hannah Barthel, health and medical sciences, predentistry,New York Mills Secondary, New York Mills.
Jenson Beachy, physical education — nonteaching, Perham High School, Perham.
Ethan Becker,accounting, Perham High School, Perham.
Emily Benson,elementary inclusive education, Wadena-Deer Creek High School,Bluffton.
Tanner Berby,communication studies, Perham High School, Perham.
Naomi Beske,advertising and public relation, Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls.
Malin Blair, business administration,other/international, Perham.
Hannah Blazinski-Cuhel, biology, health and medical sciences, Rothsay Public School, Erhard.
Jakob Brimhall, finance, Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls.
Hunter Campbell, accounting, Detroit Lakes High School, Vergas.
Wyatt Carlson, advertising,Detroit Lakes High School, Vergas.
Stacy Christensen, finance, corporate financial management certification, bank management certificate, Battle Lake High School, Battle Lake.
Madison Cichy, elementary inclusive education, Henning Public School, Henning.
Noah Coffey, construction management, Battle Lake High School, Ottertail.
Lexy Dunbar, Elementary Inclusive Education, Rothsay Public School, Pelican Rapids
Madison Ebeling, Elementary Inclusive Education, Early Childhood Education, Perham High School, Perham
Emily Eggiman, Psychology, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Fergus Falls
Jake Erckenbrack, Exercise ScienceNew York Mills Jr Sr HS, New York Mills
Hannah Fietek, Music Education, Kennedy Secondary School, Dalton
DeAndre Gease, Psychology, Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls
Erick George, Broadcast Journalism, Multimedia Journalism, Battle Lake High School, Battle Lake
Lucas Grams, Computer ScienceTechnical High School, Henning
Ashley Haiby, Speech/Language/Hearing Science, Pelican Rapids High School, Pelican Rapids
Kyndall Haman, Business Administration, New York Mills Jr Sr HS, Perham
Abigail Hanna, BFA in Art, Home School, Fergus Falls
Brianna Harthun, Elementary Inclusive Education, Pelican Rapids High School, Fergus Falls
Carlan Haugrud, Health & Medical Sciences, Pelican Rapids High School, Pelican Rapids
Boston Heaford, Physics, Battle Lake High School, Henning
Alexandra HendrickxAccountingNew York Mills Jr Sr HsNew York Mills
Dakotah HerrmannBusiness Administration, AccountingPerham High SchoolOttertail
Tyler Honrud, Accounting, Pelican Rapids High School, Erhard
Olivia Januszewski, Construction Management, Perham High School, Perham
Greta Johnson, Health & Medical Sciences, Pelican Rapids High School, Pelican Rapids
Halah Jost-Mahunik, Communication Studies, Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls
Lindsay Kennedy, Art Education, West Fargo High School, Perham
Kaleb KingPsychology, SociologyPerham High School, Perham
Taylor Kugler, Elementary Inclusive Education, Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls
Alexa Leiran, Elementary Inclusive Education, New York Mills Jr Sr HS, New York Mills
Taylor Leitch, Elementary Inclusive Education, Underwood School, Fergus Falls
Isaiah Lemke, Physical Education, Health Education, Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls
Mara Leslie, Social Work, Perham High School, Dent
Jill Maahs, Early Childhood Education, Underwood School, Underwood
Megan MacFarlane, Elementary Inclusive Education, Moorhead High School, Pelican Rapids
Michael Mach, Finance, Corporate Financial Management Cert, Bank Management Certificate, Forest Lake Senior High School, Underwood
Habram Martinez, Business Administration, Accounting, Pelican Rapids High School, Pelican Rapids
Samantha Matishek, Business Administration, Blue Earth Area High School, Fergus Falls
Michael Millard, Psychology, Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls
Emily Monson, Elementary Inclusive Education, Pelican Rapids High School, Pelican Rapids
Noah Monson, Physical Education-Non Teaching, Perham High School, Perham
Cecilia Morales, Psychology, Wadena-Deer Creek High School, New York Mills
Nycole Mouritsen, Physical Education, Health Education, Developmental Adapted Physical Education, Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls
Natalie Nudell, Elementary Inclusive Education, Frazee-Vergas High School, Pelican Rapids
Rebecca Oehler, BFA in Art, Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls
Bailey Orvik, Business Administration, Other - Home School, Dent
Katlyn Rilla, Social Studies, Battle Lake High School, Battle Lake
Ashlee Rimpila, Elementary Inclusive Education, New York Mills Jr Sr HS, New York Mills
DJ Robbins,Business Administration, Seymour High School, Fergus Falls
Allison Rogness, Elementary Inclusive Education, Early Childhood Education, Battle Lake High School, Clitherall
Eduardo Romero Lopez, Construction Management, Pelican Rapids High School, Pelican Rapids
Nathan Rund, General Studies, Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls
Taylor Samuelson, Psychology, Rothsay Public School, Dalton
Alice Schindler, International Studies, Social Studies, Kennedy Secondary School, Fergus Falls
Shania Schmidt, Early Childhood Education, Underwood School, Fergus Falls
Brianna Schwantz, Physical Education, Health Education, Developmental Adapted Physical Education, Perham High School, Ottertail
Bailey Shulstad, Business Administration, Pelican Rapids High School, Pelican Rapids
Nathan Sillerud, Physical Education, Health Education, Pelican Rapids High School, Pelican Rapids
Carson Speicher, Social Studies, Perham High School, Dent
Nathan Stanley, Social Work, Underwood School, Fergus Falls
Amanda Suchy, Elementary Inclusive Education, Art EducationHenning Public SchoolVining
Grace Tangen, Music Education, Perham High School, Perham
Reggie Undseth, Communication Arts and Literature Ed, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Fergus Falls
Grace Vetrone, English, Certificate in Publishing, Kennedy Secondary School, Erhard
Daisy Zavala, Psychology, Pelican Rapids High School, Pelican Rapids
