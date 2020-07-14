NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) has set up a wide variety of free online mental health classes for July.
The classes are designed for family members and caregivers, persons living with a mental illness, service providers, and the general public. For a complete listing of classes and info on joining search namimn.org and click on “Classes” or visit: namimn.org/education-public-awareness/classes/scheduled/.
