NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) has set up a wide variety of free online mental health classes for July.

The classes are designed for family members and caregivers, persons living with a mental illness, service providers, and the general public. For a complete listing of classes and info on joining search namimn.org and click on “Classes” or visit: namimn.org/education-public-awareness/classes/scheduled/.

