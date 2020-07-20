EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded Joseph Nathe of Fergus Falls a degree in business administration, and 1,440 other degrees in May. Of the degrees awarded, 1,414 were received by students attending the Eau Claire campus and 27 were received by students attending UW-Eau Claire - Barron County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.