Area Minnesota students were among the 4,206 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the spring 2020 dean’s list.

A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the spring list.

Area students include:

 

Barnesville

Nickolas J. Aadland, Mechanical Engineering

Miranda D. Allen, Finance

Aaron S. Carlson, Pharmacy

Jackson M. Ernst, Business Administration

Elizabeth M. Gerner, Theatre Arts

Adam L. Johnson, Crop and Weed Sciences

Meghan C. Messer, Economics

Jaci A. Neels, Nursing

Melissa J. Nelson, Management

Jackson J. Poepping, Construction Management

Corrine E. Redding, Strategic Communication

Christy M. Schilling, Nursing

Caleb T. Stetz, Nursing

Olivia A. Thimjon, Nursing

 

Barrett

Jassmyn F. Lindee, Human Development and Family Sci.

Courtney B. Lock, Nursing

Taylin L. Schleicher, Exercise Science

 

Battle Lake

Eric J. VanErp, Sport Management

Klarissa S. Walvatne, Agricultural Economics

 

Breckenridge

Brooke E. Busse, Pharmacy

Madalyn Casper, Interior Design

Derek D. Dahlgren, Electrical Engineering

Everett J. Engen, Mechanical Engineering

Alyssa I. Hodges, Biological Sciences

Laiken A. Marts, Dietetics

Carson Yaggie, Agricultural Economics

 

Clitherall

Sarah A. Koep, Civil Engineering

Daniel H. Ukkelberg, Agricultural Education

Tony P. Ukkelberg, Psychology

 

Dalton

Corina A. Mark, Psychology

Nathan C. Onstad, Mechanical Engineering

 

Elbow Lake

Timothy J. Ruud, University Studies

Colton M. Wutzke, Mechanical Engineering

Jay M. Zimmerman, Computer Engineering

 

Elizabeth

Caitlin M. Hexum, Dietetics

 

Erhard

Morgan L. Lider, Biological Sciences

Margaret M. Madsen, Music

 

Evansville

Shyanna E. Behrens, Crop and Weed Sciences

Allie E. Satterlie, Business Administration

Toni L. Wright, Nursing

 

Fergus Falls

Hannah C. Baker, Nursing

Taryn K. Benton, Pharmacy

William Berg, Computer Engineering

Jonah A. Bergstrand, Exercise Science

Elijah S. Colbeck, Mechanical Engineering

Kaitlyn R. Ellingson, Human Development and Family Sci.

Kathryn J. Geray, Natural Resources Management

Angel M. Giese, Psychology

Riley B. Halena, Mechanical Engineering

Rylan N. Hanson, Electrical Engineering

DeAnna J. Hurley, Architecture

Andrew D. Johnson, Agricultural Economics

Julia R. Johnson, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Kate E. Kotschevar, Radiologic Sciences

Jared A. Kuehl, Management Information Systems

Julia L. Kunz, Nursing

Gryphon W. Lillis, Mechanical Engineering

Hailey E. Macheledt, Architecture

Andrew W. McGuire, Criminal Justice

Jadyn M. McKeever, Nursing

Bradley Moxness, Construction Management

Heather A. Nelson, Health Services

Jamie D. Olson, Theatre Arts

Taylor A. Pikala, Human Development and Family Sci.

Brynn E. Rogelstad, Agribusiness

John B. Sandahl, Mechanical Engineering

Nicole E. Scott, Strategic Communication

Mariah R. Seidel, Music

Zachary J. Tarczon, Mechanical Engineering

Tommy J. Thompson, Physical Education

Jacob N. Western, Finance

Maxwell Wolfe, Management Communication

 

Henning

Quinton O. Borchardt, Mechanical Engineering

Maggie M. Cronk, Animal Science

Sydney M. Haugdahl, Dietetics

Leah R. Weber, Nursing

 

Hoffman

Ross J. Anderson,  Agricultural Economics

 

New York Mills

Izabelle C. Clarksean, Accounting

Nicholas R. Hendrickx, Exercise Science

Ashley K. Herr, Finance

Kaitlyn M. Kane, Architecture

Madison L. Kane, Interior Design

 

Pelican Rapids

Abdulaziz Y. Ahmed, Mechanical Engineering

Carly J. Black, Pharmacy

Hayden J. Christenson, Computer Science

Chloe M. Evenson, Nursing

Hally Jo M. Evenson, Crop and Weed Sciences

Melisa Hajdar, Nursing

Preston Hart, Electrical Engineering

Tatum L. Hoff, Public History

Kaitlyn B. Lentz, Construction Management

Mason S. Maus, Computer Engineering

Katie M. Stadum, Human Development and Family Sci.

 

Perham

Aaron J. Arno, Construction Management

Caitlin R. Covington, Biological Sciences

Kirstan L. Finn, Finance

Trevor Guck, Architecture

Emily R. Holzer, Microbiology

Mylinda Johnson, Psychology

Seth R. Johnson, Mechanical Engineering

Allison M. King, Accounting

Lisa J. Meader, Dietetics

Jacob R. Monson, Accounting

Leighton S. Rach, Marketing

Maria G. Rutten, Accounting

Blake Z. Striebel, Food Science

Daniel H. Zitzow, Architecture

 

Underwood

Matthew D. Biegler, Electrical Engineering

Carter L. Peterson, Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering

 

Wadena

Josiah S. Heisler, Computer Engineering

Cade J. Kapphahn, Mechanical Engineering

Sam J. Malone, Architecture

Tiffany M. Meeks, Civil Engineering

Heather A. Theisen-Redfield, Nursing

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments