Area Minnesota students were among the 4,206 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the spring 2020 dean’s list.
A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the spring list.
Area students include:
Barnesville
Nickolas J. Aadland, Mechanical Engineering
Miranda D. Allen, Finance
Aaron S. Carlson, Pharmacy
Jackson M. Ernst, Business Administration
Elizabeth M. Gerner, Theatre Arts
Adam L. Johnson, Crop and Weed Sciences
Meghan C. Messer, Economics
Jaci A. Neels, Nursing
Melissa J. Nelson, Management
Jackson J. Poepping, Construction Management
Corrine E. Redding, Strategic Communication
Christy M. Schilling, Nursing
Caleb T. Stetz, Nursing
Olivia A. Thimjon, Nursing
Barrett
Jassmyn F. Lindee, Human Development and Family Sci.
Courtney B. Lock, Nursing
Taylin L. Schleicher, Exercise Science
Battle Lake
Eric J. VanErp, Sport Management
Klarissa S. Walvatne, Agricultural Economics
Breckenridge
Brooke E. Busse, Pharmacy
Madalyn Casper, Interior Design
Derek D. Dahlgren, Electrical Engineering
Everett J. Engen, Mechanical Engineering
Alyssa I. Hodges, Biological Sciences
Laiken A. Marts, Dietetics
Carson Yaggie, Agricultural Economics
Clitherall
Sarah A. Koep, Civil Engineering
Daniel H. Ukkelberg, Agricultural Education
Tony P. Ukkelberg, Psychology
Dalton
Corina A. Mark, Psychology
Nathan C. Onstad, Mechanical Engineering
Elbow Lake
Timothy J. Ruud, University Studies
Colton M. Wutzke, Mechanical Engineering
Jay M. Zimmerman, Computer Engineering
Elizabeth
Caitlin M. Hexum, Dietetics
Erhard
Morgan L. Lider, Biological Sciences
Margaret M. Madsen, Music
Evansville
Shyanna E. Behrens, Crop and Weed Sciences
Allie E. Satterlie, Business Administration
Toni L. Wright, Nursing
Fergus Falls
Hannah C. Baker, Nursing
Taryn K. Benton, Pharmacy
William Berg, Computer Engineering
Jonah A. Bergstrand, Exercise Science
Elijah S. Colbeck, Mechanical Engineering
Kaitlyn R. Ellingson, Human Development and Family Sci.
Kathryn J. Geray, Natural Resources Management
Angel M. Giese, Psychology
Riley B. Halena, Mechanical Engineering
Rylan N. Hanson, Electrical Engineering
DeAnna J. Hurley, Architecture
Andrew D. Johnson, Agricultural Economics
Julia R. Johnson, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
Kate E. Kotschevar, Radiologic Sciences
Jared A. Kuehl, Management Information Systems
Julia L. Kunz, Nursing
Gryphon W. Lillis, Mechanical Engineering
Hailey E. Macheledt, Architecture
Andrew W. McGuire, Criminal Justice
Jadyn M. McKeever, Nursing
Bradley Moxness, Construction Management
Heather A. Nelson, Health Services
Jamie D. Olson, Theatre Arts
Taylor A. Pikala, Human Development and Family Sci.
Brynn E. Rogelstad, Agribusiness
John B. Sandahl, Mechanical Engineering
Nicole E. Scott, Strategic Communication
Mariah R. Seidel, Music
Zachary J. Tarczon, Mechanical Engineering
Tommy J. Thompson, Physical Education
Jacob N. Western, Finance
Maxwell Wolfe, Management Communication
Henning
Quinton O. Borchardt, Mechanical Engineering
Maggie M. Cronk, Animal Science
Sydney M. Haugdahl, Dietetics
Leah R. Weber, Nursing
Hoffman
Ross J. Anderson, Agricultural Economics
New York Mills
Izabelle C. Clarksean, Accounting
Nicholas R. Hendrickx, Exercise Science
Ashley K. Herr, Finance
Kaitlyn M. Kane, Architecture
Madison L. Kane, Interior Design
Pelican Rapids
Abdulaziz Y. Ahmed, Mechanical Engineering
Carly J. Black, Pharmacy
Hayden J. Christenson, Computer Science
Chloe M. Evenson, Nursing
Hally Jo M. Evenson, Crop and Weed Sciences
Melisa Hajdar, Nursing
Preston Hart, Electrical Engineering
Tatum L. Hoff, Public History
Kaitlyn B. Lentz, Construction Management
Mason S. Maus, Computer Engineering
Katie M. Stadum, Human Development and Family Sci.
Perham
Aaron J. Arno, Construction Management
Caitlin R. Covington, Biological Sciences
Kirstan L. Finn, Finance
Trevor Guck, Architecture
Emily R. Holzer, Microbiology
Mylinda Johnson, Psychology
Seth R. Johnson, Mechanical Engineering
Allison M. King, Accounting
Lisa J. Meader, Dietetics
Jacob R. Monson, Accounting
Leighton S. Rach, Marketing
Maria G. Rutten, Accounting
Blake Z. Striebel, Food Science
Daniel H. Zitzow, Architecture
Underwood
Matthew D. Biegler, Electrical Engineering
Carter L. Peterson, Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering
Wadena
Josiah S. Heisler, Computer Engineering
Cade J. Kapphahn, Mechanical Engineering
Sam J. Malone, Architecture
Tiffany M. Meeks, Civil Engineering
Heather A. Theisen-Redfield, Nursing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.