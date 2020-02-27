Students, ages 12 years old through seniors in high school can take their first step qualifying for college scholarships March 7, on Lake Bemidji. The NAIFC (North American Ice Fishing Circuit) will be conducting a SIF (student ice fishing) tournament with the top 10 teams advancing to the National High School Ice Fishing Championship. The championship will be conducted on Isle Bay of Mille Lacs Lake, Isle, Jan. 2-3, 2021, where the students compete for college scholarships.
NAIFC/SIF tournament director Jack Baker explained: “This opportunity is for students who are in or going into high school. Your High School doesn’t need to have a fishing team or even a club team. All it takes is two students and a parent/coach and they are good to go. Many teams come out of the high school bass leagues but not all high schools have fishing teams on any level, so we open the SIF to any two-person who are 12 years of age through senior in high school.”
To enter: students register on the NAIFC.com site. There is no entry fee for the high school qualifier or the national championship. Students pay a membership of $25 when they attend the rules meeting to belong to the SIF. The membership includes VIP pricing for Aqua Vu Underwater Cameras and Clam Corp products (ice shelters, clothing, rods, jigs, complete line).
In addition to the website, there will be on-site registration at the Bemidji Hampton Inn and Suites Friday March 6 from 5-7 p.m. followed by a rules meeting and meet and greet with NAIFC Pro-staff talking tournament ice fishing tactics. The Meet-n-Greet is open to all public. On Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, the high school teams will compete on Lake Bemidji. At noon, a weigh-in will be held at Bemidji Hampton Inn and Suites. The two-person teams will be fishing for 16 fish, any combination bag of perch, blue gill and crappie. Parents/coaches are allowed on the ice and can help their student anglers in all aspects of fishing except putting a line in the water. ATVs and snowmobiles are allowed following state laws.
For more information go to NAIFC.com and click on Lake Bemidji High School Qualifier details or email Jack Baker at jbakersports@hotmail.com or call/text Jack at 612-308-4858.
