First- and second-grade students at Adams and McKinley Schools will soon be participating in a month-long endeavor called One School, One Book.
One School, One Book is designed to create a shared reading experience within an elementary school community. A chapter book is chosen, every family in the elementary school receives a copy and every family reads that book over the course of a month. Activities at school promote and enrich the shared reading experience.
This year’s book is titled “The Mouse and the Motorcycle” by award-winning author Beverly Cleary. The book’s main character, Ralph, is not like the other mice at the Mountain View Inn. He is always looking for adventure. It is Ralph’s lucky day when a young guest named Keith arrives with a shiny miniature motorcycle. Right away, Ralph knows that the motorcycle is special — made to be ridden by an adventurous mouse. And once a mouse can ride a motorcycle …almost anything can happen!
A special thank you to the Otter Elementary Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) for purchasing enough books for every family and classroom. Funds for this purchase came from last spring’s Boosterthon Fundraiser. Our PTO is very supportive of efforts to boost the literary experiences of children.
This year’s chapter books will arrive in classrooms in specially wrapped and labeled mystery packages to create added intrigue and suspense. On the day of the big reveal, students will attend, with their new books in hand, a special assembly to hear the first chapter read to them by Mike Evavold. Throughout the weeks, trivia questions will be read over the daily morning announcements and students will have chances to win prizes. Writing assignments within the classroom might include some of Ralph’s adventures.
A special thank you to Jeremy Knick for leading the One School, One Book effort for a third consecutive year. Past year’s book titles include “The World According to Humphrey” by Betty G. Birney, and “Big Foot and Little Foot” by Ellen Potter.
Research shows that reading aloud to children will help them to become better readers. Our hope for students is that family members will be excited to follow the published reading schedule for One School, One Book and will spend 10 minutes reading aloud one chapter each night. Doing so will not only create excitement about the story, but also for family members to share a love of reading with their children.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone