Last week, more than 50 high school students from across the state connected online for the free College Dollars & Sense program to learn the personal finance skills needed to succeed in college, the workforce, and later in life.
Students learned about loans, credit, saving for retirement, preparing for job interviews, the college admissions process, and participated in a career panel discussion. Experienced teachers spent months preparing to welcome students in an online environment, working to support student learning and making connections between students and speakers led the program. The College Dollars & Sense program has equipped students who are the first in their families to attend college (sometimes referred to as “First-Gen students”) with lessons, resources, and the guidance to launch them into their post high school plans since 2015. Since its inception, the program has helped over 250 students recognize the importance of personal finance skills and planning; many former students report that participating in the program helped shape their views on college readiness and financial preparedness. According to one student, “this program will probably change the way you view college, college life, and life after college. It will help you learn how to plan for your future.”
Facing an uncertain economic and financial future, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many high school students feel the need to learn about managing their money responsibly and being prepared for the future. The online program accomplishes this goal while still providing a safe learning environment for students during the pandemic.
Additionally, the online structure allowed students to receive more personalized support and feedback, and encouraged students to learn at their own pace and ensure greater comprehension of the material. With the knowledge gained from the program, students are better prepared to enter college, the workforce, and be more broadly prepared for the financial decisions facing them after high school.
The 2020 College Dollars & Sense program is sponsored by RBC and the Affinity Plus Foundation. Without the financial and material support of these firms, and the hard work of the numerous volunteers that will support the students in the program by sharing about their careers, education and experiences, it would not be possible to reach as many students as the program did this summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.