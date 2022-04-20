The end of March saw the Fergus Falls OtterBots robotics team at a wild regional tournament.
The team faced difficulties early in the tournament, trying to get everything to work as it needed to. Day two started out great ... then the robot fell from a distance of about five feet and tore up major components. The team regrouped and worked hard in order to get back out on the field right away; however, the rest of the day proved to be a struggle as challenging matches and repairing components proved difficult.
During alliance selection on the third day of the tournament, one of the alliance captains recognized the efforts of the OtterBots and selected them as the first alliance member, allowing the team to advance. The OtterBots (3293) join CIS from Becker (4607) and Grand Force from Grand Forks (8188) as they moved on.
A scrappy battle and the OtterBots’ alliance won 2-1 in the quarterfinal competition and 2-1 in the semifinals before losing to one of the best teams in the world in the final round.
All-in-all it ended up being an amazing event and the OtterBots represented Kennedy Secondary School and Fergus Falls well.
As a result, the OtterBots finished 22 overall in the state to qualify for the MSHSL competition on May 7. The top 36 teams were invited to participate once all regional events were complete. There are currently 189 teams in Minnesota.
Since the inaugural year of the MSHSL robotics tournament, the OtterBots have qualified for the MSHSL Championship event in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2017. The competition was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and there was no season in 2021.
The team, consisting of Thomas Grotberg (captain), Ben Tollerson, Landen Krause, Alexandra Grotberg, Kendal Hanson, Olivia Swanson and Eric Swanson are mentored by Bill Swanson, Bob Drake, Aaron Demuth and Darrin Hanson.
The team will be able to repair, modify and improve the robot from now until May 7 — work has begun again in order for the team to improve for the State Championship.
The team expressed a huge thank you to their team sponsors U.S. Bank and Otter Tail Power Company, along with thanks to the school for the support of the team in 2022.
