The Pelican Rapids school board has narrowed the field for a new superintendent down to six from a pool of 23 prospective candidates with a goal of filling the position by May 14 before the start of the fiscal year July 1.
The six candidates are:
• Radal Berguist, current superintendent for Osakis since 2017.
• Douglas Froke, current superintendent for Detroit Lakes since 2007.
• Dave Goetz, current superintendent/principal for Wing, North Dakota where he’s been since 2015.
• Scott Klaudt, current superintendent for Crow Creek Tribal Schools, Stephan, South Dakota, since 2018.
• Dr. Michelle Mortenson, current superintendent at Renville County West.
• Robert Nudell, current superintendent at Norman County East since 2016.
Pelican Rapids’ search for a new school superintendent follows the death of Ed Richardson who died on April 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.