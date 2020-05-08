The Pelican Rapids school board  has narrowed the field for a new superintendent down to six from a pool of 23 prospective candidates with a goal of filling the position by May 14 before the start of the fiscal year July 1.

The six candidates are:

• Radal Berguist, current superintendent for Osakis since 2017.

• Douglas Froke, current superintendent for Detroit Lakes since 2007.

• Dave Goetz, current superintendent/principal for Wing, North Dakota where he’s been since 2015.

• Scott Klaudt, current superintendent for Crow Creek Tribal Schools, Stephan, South Dakota, since 2018.

• Dr. Michelle Mortenson, current superintendent at Renville County West.

• Robert Nudell, current superintendent at Norman County East since 2016.

Pelican Rapids’ search for a new school superintendent follows the death of Ed Richardson who died on April 9.

