Pelican Rapids High School principal, Brian Korf was named the school district’s superintendent at a recent school board meeting. Korf will continue as the principal while also being the school’s superintendent working in a dual role.
Korf is expected to take over the position in time for the start of the 2020-21 school year, provided he completes the necessary licence requirements for superintendents by the end of summer.
Interim superintendent, Jerry Ness will continue in the position until Korf’s certification and will act as an advisor to the new superintendent during the upcoming school year making $7,500 for the job.
Combining the two positions is estimated to save the school district $85,000. Korf’s salary is $135,000, plus a superintendent benefits package worth $48,475.
Korf will replace former superintendent, Ed Richardson, who died unexpectedly in early April.
