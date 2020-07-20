Dr. Tami Such, vice president for academic affairs at Mayville State University, Mayville, North Dakota, announced that Levi Preston of Fergus Falls was one of the students that achieved dean's list honors for the spring 2020 semester at Mayville State University.

In order to be named to the dean's list, each student has attained a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and has successfully completed a minimum of 12 graded credit hours of regular academic credit from Mayville State.

