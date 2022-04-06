Underwood Art Department submitted 18 works of student art to the 6A Regional Art Show at M State in Fergus Falls this year.
“It is always hard to choose the pieces we will send,” stated Jonathan Hartman, art educator in Underwood. “Not only am I limited by the number of categories, but also the total number of pieces we can submit, 18.”
The students’ work was displayed Mar. 3-31 at M-State with nine students sharing their best pieces.
The Regional Arts Show included Battle Lake, Brandon/Evansville, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Minnewaska, Morris, Parkers Prairie, Underwood and West Central Area. There were a total of 120 works displayed.
The highest award present is “Superior” and only 45 were given, with Underwood receiving 12 Superiors. They also received five “Excellents.” From these awards, five were determined to be “Best in Category.”
Irene McDaniels, grade 12, earned two Superiors, two Excellents and Best in Painting. Hazel Bring, grade 12, earned one Superior, two Excellents and Best in Ceramics. Tyler Herr, grade 11, earned one Superior and Best in Printmaking. Grace Weber, grade 12, earned two Superiors, one Excellent and Best in Crafts. Alexa Janu, grade 11, earned one Superior and Best in Digital Photography. Also earning one Superior award each are Cheyanne Stundahl, grade 12, Drew Lindberg, grade 12, Kaley Quam, grade 12 and Bryce Peterson, grade 11.
“This is a great accomplishment, especially due to the fact that there are only nine categories,” stated Hartman. “These five works will be sent to the MSHSL State Arts Show which will be virtual this year. Congratulations to all of these students for their great accomplishments.”
