Lake Region Healthcare Foundation is pleased to announce this year's Medical Professions $5,000 scholarship winners, Brianna Rasmusson and Nicole Burrows. The Foundation awards these scholarships to benefit an undergraduate or graduate student who is currently enrolled in and pursuing a medical career at an accredited institution of learning.
Finalists were selected by a committee of LRH Foundation board members, who appraised information submitted by the finalists. Applications must include the student’s academic record, professional recommendations, an essay answering “How do you plan to get involved and give back to your community, your profession and your college?” and submission of a videotaped response responding to the following questions: What do you hope to accomplish by entering a medical career? How will you impact the lives of others with education and knowledge you acquire while in medical training? Why do you believe you should be selected to receive these scholarship funds?
This year marks the fifth year of winners for the Lake Region Healthcare Foundation Scholarship Program. To date, three previous scholarship winners are currently working or have recently joined the Lake Region Healthcare team, Susan Berg, Ellyn Hexux and Anna Kotten. “We are proud this scholarship can support local students and their great achievements in the field of medicine and we also are very grateful to see students bringing their skills back to rural communities such as Lake Region Healthcare,” said foundation chair, Andrew Yaggie.
Brianna Rasmusson
Brianna Rasmusson is in the physical therapy program at the University of Mary. She told the committee she hopes to return to Fergus Falls to give back to the community that gave so much to her by providing quality physical therapy services, promoting healthy lifestyles and volunteering in the community. “As a physical therapist, I want to make an impact in my patients’ lives by helping them achieve their goals and improve their quality of life. Also, I plan on volunteering in activities that promote physical activity, such as youth athletics and marathons/5Ks. Lastly, I will pursue opportunities to serve as a board member for high-impact organizations, such as the local YMCA.”
Nicole Burrows
Nicole Burrows is currently the medical home care coordinator at Lake Region Healthcare and is finishing her second year in the psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner program at Walden University. She explains in her application, “I can make an impact by having community engagement when discussing mental health. I want to break down the barriers of discussing mental health in public and at home. Many times people think of mental health as something we don’t acknowledge, don’t discuss ... very hush hush, you tuck it away and don’t think about it. With proper understanding and education, there is potential to make positive change. Treat mental health like we would cancer ... diabetes ... heart disease ... it is not something they choose but something they must learn to live and cope with.”
The 2021 scholarship applications will be available in March on Lake Region Healthcare’s website under “Foundation.” Past applicants who have not received scholarship awards are encouraged to reapply.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.