Sophie Rausch, of Fergus Falls, was named to Hamline University’s College of Liberal Arts Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
Rausch was among more than 688 students named to Hamline University’s College of Liberal Arts Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and maintain a full course load.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.