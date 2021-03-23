The AARP Smart Driver course, offered by AARP Driver Safety, is the nation’s first and largest refresher course designed specifically for drivers age 50 and older. For more than 35 years, the course has taught over 16 million drivers proven safety strategies so they can continue driving safely for as long as possible.
Nine in 10 course participants report changing at least one key driving behavior for the better as a results of what they learned in the course and over eight in 10 participants felt that information they learned in the course has prevented them from being in a crash. In Minnesota, drivers will be eligible to receive an insurance discount upon completing the course, so should consult their insurance agent for details!
By taking a driver refresher course, drivers learn the current rules of the road, defensive driving techniques and how to operate their vehicle more safely in today’s increasingly challenging driving environment. Drivers learn how to manage and accommodate common age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time. In addition, drivers learn:
• Research-based safety strategies that can reduce the likelihood of having a crash.
• Proper use of seat belts, air bags, antilock brakes and new technology found in cars today.
• Ways to monitor their own and others’ driving skills and capabilities.
• The effects of medications on driving.
• The importance of eliminating distractions, such as eating, smoking and using a cellphone.
During the pandemic, AARP offers the course online at aarpdriversafety.org. Use the code DRIVINGSKILLS to receive 25% discounts.
