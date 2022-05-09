One of the best months of a school year is here, May. I know what you might be thinking, I am excited that school is wrapping up and summer is almost here. Although that is a good guess, the actual reason I look forward to the month of May is because it is the time of year to recognize student growth and achievement.
According to many Fergus Falls Middle School staff, one of the things they find the most joy in is to watch student growth over the course of a school year and I couldn't agree with them more. Student growth is one of the most rewarding parts of working in the education field. Sometimes those moments are big “ah-ha” moments, but most of the time the growth resembles a slow and steady climb.
Back in September, we had all students take standardized tests to establish a baseline of their ability level. The data helps teachers understand what strengths students have and what areas of growth they need to focus on. The data allows teachers to plan appropriate lessons and projects for them. May is the month where the last tests of the year are taken and we as educators have the opportunity to compare fall scores with the spring test data to see how much each student grew over the course of the year.
The month of May also marks that nearly all of the MCA (Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments) tests have been finished up for students in grades 5-8. MCAs tend to focus on individual and cohort proficiency, but many educators also look at student growth from year to year. Currently, we have preliminary results to review and we share those with students. Later this summer, the scores will be finalized and at that time we will review the cohort data to see if we improved.
Recently, Fergus Falls Middle School held its annual Honors Breakfasts for students that maintained a 3.5 GPA (grade point average) for the first three quarters of the school year. Students in 7th- and 8th-grade, along with their parent(s)/guardian(s), were invited to a breakfast and were recognized for this accomplishment. I am pleased to report that nearly 50% of the students in both grades had maintained this level this year.
So you can see why the month of May is such an exciting time of the year. Yes, it is true that summer vacation is almost here, but it really serves as a benchmark for student recognition and a time of reflection on how far our students have come this year!
Ivan Hirst is the middle school principal at Kennedy Secondary School.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone