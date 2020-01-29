2020 will be characterized as a very exciting journey for the Fergus Falls Public School District. We began the school year reviewing and modifying the district’s mission statement, its values and guiding beliefs. This work is important as it provides an organization with its moral compass. Essentially, it helps to ensure that an organization’s vision is always pointed in the right direction.
Mission statement
The mission of the Fergus Falls Public Schools is to prepare productive and engaged members of society by creating an environment where all students reach their full potential.
Values
Integrity, enthusiasm, respect, persistence, empathy, resilience, responsibility, innovation, commitment and creativity.
Belief statements
We believe in a safe, supportive and respectful environment.
We believe in being committed to every student’s emotional, social and academic success and well-being. These conditions develop compassionate and curious minds.
We believe in providing students with challenging opportunities to reach their full potential as confident and responsible thinkers, problem-solvers and decision-makers.
We believe involvement in meaningful activities enriches a person’s life.
We believe we are stewards of our community’s resources and will offer efficient and effective learning spaces for students.
We believe in creating an environment where staff are engaged and valued.
We believe in open communication among students, staff, and families; and in cultivating strong community partnerships.
We believe learning is an active and lifelong process.
The next phase involved gathering information. We have data from multiple assessments that provide useful information about where we are at in relation to academic achievement. We took the Minnesota Student Survey results which gave us a detailed look into the daily experiences of our students. The district also developed its own internal survey for staff members. In addition, we distributed a survey from a school climate cohort we are participating in through the Minnesota Department of Education. This survey went out to our students (grades 3-12), families and staff. All of this data continues to be very useful to us in developing a clearer understanding of our strengths and weaknesses.
We are now entering what I consider to be the most exciting phase of strategic planning - the vision-setting phase. This provides the district with the freedom and opportunity to ask fundamental questions and to dream. “If we were to design the ideal school system, what would it look like?” “To be prepared for success in the 21st century, what skills, abilities, knowledge and personal characteristics are necessary?” “How will we develop a system that provides the conditions necessary to achieve that goal?”
Over the course of the next two - three months, we will be actively involved in committee work. This work will establish the vision for education in the Fergus Falls Public School District that will drive the educational experience of our students over the course of the next several years. The following committees will guide this effort:
Facilities: This group will develop a vision for facilities. What facility needs do we have in order to deliver the educational experience we envision? How do we address our space needs as our enrollment continues to increase?
Curriculum: This group will develop a vision for curriculum. What knowledge, skills, abilities and characteristics are necessary to prepare students for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century?
Portrait of a Graduate: This group will develop a holistic vision of our students. What personal qualities are important to be productive, contributing members of society. What knowledge, skills and abilities will allow them to adapt to a rapidly changing world?
Student Climate & Culture: This group will develop a vision for the student experience in our district. How can we ensure that the needs of all students are supported? How do we create an environment where all Otters are thriving?
Staff Climate & Culture: This group will develop a vision for our working environment. How do we ensure that we are all committed to the district’s vision? We will be developing uniform standards of professional practice throughout the district.
We would like to invite the community to participate in these committees. I am estimating that the time commitment will likely be six - eight meetings over the next two or three months. Meetings are expected to last one - two hours. If you are interested, please reach out to me through email: jdrake@fergusotters.org with “Strategic Planning Committees” in the subject line or feel free to contact me via phone at 218-998-0544 extension 9010.
Together, we are going to create a compelling vision for education in the Fergus Falls School District. Thank you for your continued support of our children. Otters Thrive!
