Ridgewater College would like to acknowledge those students earning recognition on the dean’s lists for spring semester 2021.  In order to be included on the dean’s list, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 credits, and meet certain other criteria.

 

Ashby

Kellie Anderson

Joan Maunumaki

 

Breckenridge

Nicole Ellingson

 

Elbow Lake

Meadow Christenson

 

Fergus Falls

Greta Christenson

Ada Erlandson

Grace Metcalf

 

Hoffman

Sarah Moore

 

Henning

Kaylee Esterberg

