Ridgewater College would like to acknowledge those students earning recognition on the dean’s lists for spring semester 2021. In order to be included on the dean’s list, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 credits, and meet certain other criteria.
Ashby
Kellie Anderson
Joan Maunumaki
Breckenridge
Nicole Ellingson
Elbow Lake
Meadow Christenson
Fergus Falls
Greta Christenson
Ada Erlandson
Grace Metcalf
Hoffman
Sarah Moore
Henning
Kaylee Esterberg
