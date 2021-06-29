Ridgewater College is pleased to announce the names of its fall and spring semester graduates. Virtual ceremonies for both campuses took place in May, 2021.
Students graduating with a diploma or degree will graduate with honors if they have a GPA of 3.5 to 3.74, with high honors if they have a GPA of 3.75 to 3.99, and highest honors if they have a GPA of 4.0.
Ashby
Kellie Anderson
Joan Maunumaki
Breckenridge
Nicole Ellingson
Alyssa Hasbargen
Clitherall
Brooke Schumann
Fergus Falls
Greta Christenson
Stephanie Gregor
Grace Metcalf
Julie Rick
Carrie Schmidt
Henning
Kaylee Esterberg
