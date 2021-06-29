Ridgewater College is pleased to announce the names of its fall and spring semester graduates.  Virtual ceremonies for both campuses took place in May, 2021.

Students graduating with a diploma or degree will graduate with honors if they have a GPA of 3.5 to 3.74, with high honors if they have a GPA of 3.75 to 3.99, and highest honors if they have a GPA of 4.0.

 

Ashby

Kellie Anderson

Joan Maunumaki

 

Breckenridge

Nicole Ellingson

Alyssa Hasbargen

 

Clitherall

Brooke Schumann

 

Fergus Falls

Greta Christenson

Stephanie Gregor

Grace Metcalf

Julie Rick

Carrie Schmidt

 

Henning

Kaylee Esterberg

