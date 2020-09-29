Riley Erlandson of Fergus Falls has been named to the 2020 homecoming royal court at Concordia College, Moorhead. Coronation was Tuesday, Sept. 29. The 2020 Homecoming celebration “Hoco Fall Fest” will be for the on-campus community of students and several virtual events.
Members of the royal court, all from the class of 2021, are: Kenny David – parents: Tara and Nicholas David, Park Rapids; Ty Hansen – parents: Chad and Caren Hansen, Minneapolis; Linden Stave – parents: Luther and Deborah Stave, Fargo; Yanick Tade – parents: Sarah and Noel Tade, Windom; Noah Tiegs – parents: Kris and Dave Tiegs, Tracy; Erik Tolkinen – parents: Cheryl and Gary Tolkinen, Lino Lakes; Riley Erlandson – Maria and Brett Erlandson, Fergus Falls; Erin Grabinger – Steve and Toni Grabinger, Lake Park; Hannah Papenfuss – parents: Larry and Dawn Papenfuss, Moorhead; Samantha Sabin – David Sabin and Marci Burkel, Menahga; Jess Skindelien – parents: Jody and Janel Skindelien, Willmar; Julia Youngs – parents: Victor and Melissa Youngs, Fargo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.