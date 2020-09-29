Riley Erlandson of Fergus Falls has been named to the 2020 homecoming royal court at Concordia College, Moorhead. Coronation was Tuesday, Sept. 29. The 2020 Homecoming celebration “Hoco Fall Fest” will be for the on-campus community of students and several virtual events.

Members of the royal court, all from the class of 2021, are: Kenny David – parents: Tara and Nicholas David, Park Rapids; Ty Hansen – parents: Chad and Caren Hansen, Minneapolis; Linden Stave – parents: Luther and Deborah Stave, Fargo; Yanick Tade – parents: Sarah and Noel Tade, Windom; Noah Tiegs – parents: Kris and Dave Tiegs, Tracy; Erik Tolkinen – parents: Cheryl and Gary Tolkinen, Lino Lakes; Riley Erlandson – Maria and Brett Erlandson, Fergus Falls; Erin Grabinger – Steve and Toni Grabinger, Lake Park; Hannah Papenfuss – parents: Larry and Dawn Papenfuss, Moorhead; Samantha Sabin – David Sabin and Marci Burkel, Menahga; Jess Skindelien – parents: Jody and Janel Skindelien, Willmar; Julia Youngs – parents: Victor and Melissa Youngs, Fargo.

