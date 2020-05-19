Rothsay School District will be hosting its live graduation for the Class of 2020 Friday, May 22 beginning at 8 p.m.
Here is the list of events and rules for the ceremony:
• 8 p.m. - Live graduation - seniors and families only - proper social distancing following MDH guidelines. Each family is allowed one vehicle – no carpooling – no exceptions. These are MDE guidelines — not Rothsay School — and are not negotiable. No restrooms will be available per MDE guidelines.
• 8:30 p.m. - Parade around town in decorated cars, etc.
• 9 p.m. - Pride Night video in the school parking lot – MDH guidelines followed – No restrooms are allowed per MDE guidelines. Everyone views the video in their vehicles.
• 9:15 p.m. - Virtual graduation video in the school parking lot – MDH guidelines followed. Everyone views the video in their vehicles. All are welcome in their vehicles.
Please stay in your cars for the Pride Night video and virtual graduation video presentations as we are using MDE, MDH and Wilkin County Health guidance on having this event.
• Each household should be in a separate car; carpooling does not comply with social distancing.
• People with COVID-19 symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath, etc.) should not attend – no matter what.
• Attendees should remain in their individual cars until their name is called. Then proceed up to the “stage” – pick up your blanket, flower, and diploma.
• If attendees are in cars with the windows up for the entirety of the ceremony, cars may park immediately adjacent to one another.
• If attendees are in cars with windows down, cars should park 6 feet apart.
• Individuals may not walk to the ceremony or participate outside of vehicles.
• No passing of objects or physical contact between households.
• There will be no public or portable bathrooms; this creates a risk of transmission.
Please remember that we need to keep those individuals who may be compromised safe.
The videos will be posted to YouTube, Facebook, Infoapp just after the start of the event so you can watch from home – if you choose.
Per MDH and MDE guidelines – there will not be public restrooms available at either the live graduation at 8 p.m. nor the virtual graduation video at 9 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.