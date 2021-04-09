Faculty at Minnesota State Community and Technical College are honoring students Allison Rudolph and Victoria Walker with the 2020-21 Ashley (Mergens) Perrine Faculty Scholarship.

The scholarship, supported and awarded by the Fergus Falls chapter of the Minnesota State College Faculty union, recognizes Rudolph for her hard work, dedication and great attitude, and Walker for her commitment, improvement and strong work ethic 

Rudolph, a Fargo native, is a student on M State’s Moorhead campus and is considering a career as a speech pathologist. Walker, from Ashby, is a student on the Fergus Falls campus, member of the Spartan softball team and working toward her Associate of Arts degree. 

The $500 scholarships honor the memory, courage and strength of Ashley Perrine, who valued education and believed in working hard to reach one’s goals in life. The Fergus Falls local worked in Fargo as a speech pathologist specializing in early intervention before her death from cancer in 2016 at the age of 24. Her mother, Brenda Mergens, is a longtime employee at M State in Fergus Falls.

