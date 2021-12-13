All Minnesota 11th-grade students attending public, private, parochial school or a home-study school are now eligible to apply for the 2022 scholarship program through the Minnesota Association of Townships (MAT). The MAT will be awarding up to five high school juniors $2,000 scholarships.
Students interested in applying should submit a written essay and apply their critical thinking skills to the topic of promoting awareness of township government. Students have until May 1, to submit their essays.
The exact 2022 essay question is as follows: “The Minnesota Association of Townships has the responsibility to promote public understanding of the heritage and future of township government and its role in the state and federal systems. What are some ways that MAT could promote awareness of township government and inspire township residents and boards to become involved?”
There are 1,780 townships across Minnesota, with 62 of them existing in Otter Tail County. Approximately 914,000 individuals reside in Minnesota townships.
“The MAT Scholarship Program has made a real difference for our recipients and has also been an opportunity to learn about township government, which embodies the values of ‘grassroots government’ where local citizens directly participate,” stated MAT executive director, Jeff Krueger, in a recent press release. “We encourage as many high school juniors as possible to apply, whether they are from rural areas or urban cities.”
More information along with application details can be found on the MAT website, or by calling the MAT offices at 1-800-228-0296.
