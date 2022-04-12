A regular school board meeting was held in the Community Room at Kennedy Secondary School (KSS) on Monday. Vice-chair Natalie Knutson called the meeting to order at 5:15 p.m.
Derek Abrahams, activities director, thought the winter sports season was very successful, seeing a great deal of participation from the student body. Throughout this winter in athletics, knowledge bowl, mathletes, one-act play and speech, there were 312 students participating. Girl’s hockey won a sportsmanship award. Many athletes from KSS received Central Lakes Conference awards. Josh Steer was named State AA Coach of the Year and Jess Price was named Assistant Coach of the Year. Knowledge Bowl finished 20th in the competition and the OtterBots team qualified for state.
Missy Hermes informed those in attendance that the Mar. 24 Staff Development Day was extremely successful. The Staff Development Committee will be moving one of the spring training days to the fall. Hermes moved to approve the 2022-2023 Fergus Falls School District Calendar. The motion was seconded by Stephen Vigesaa and approved unanimously.
Matthew Lemke discussed how the MSHSL is considering adding a boy’s volleyball team. Lemke offered the resolution of discontinuing or reducing certain educational positions/programs. The motion was passed and the resolution was adopted.
Jeff Drake spoke about how last Wednesday was Paraprofessional’s Appreciation Day. Jesse Thorstad interviewed numerous staff members to create vignettes to show appreciation.The Adams School staff had a very successful book fair. They raised almost $13,000, which is a new record. The 2022 Support Staff of the Year nominations are open. The celebration will occur sometime in early May. There will be a meeting to discuss the draft of the Lincoln school phase 2 design.
Kirby Anderson moved to approve the request for additional staffing at Kennedy Secondary/iQ Academy for the 2022-23 school year. The motion was seconded by Missy Hermes and carried unanimously.
