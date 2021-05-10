Scholarships awarded

Cailey Schlosser scholarship winner from Ashby Public School, Christina Schlosser Cailey’s mother, Kate Haus, family friend of Zekiel Ihrke, Trever Schlosser, Cailey’s father, Zekiel Ihrke scholarship winner from Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Kristen McMartin mother of Grant, Grant McMartin scholarship winner from Perham High School, Denise DeMartelaere, Sertoma President, Scott DeMartelaere Sertoma member, Mike Beyer Sertoma member, Mickey Rohde Mike’s son and Sertoma member, Wally Stommes Sertoma chairman of the board,  Odena Foote scholarship winner from  Pelican Rapids High School, Mary Sytsma Odena’s mother, Steve Swanson Sertoma member, Dianne Rohde-Szarke Mike’s widow and Sertoma member, Rick Sytsma Odena’s  father, Cody Carlson scholarship winner from Kennedy Secondary School Fergus Falls, Brenda Carlson, Cody’s mother, Paul Tysver Sertoma member and Mary Friedrichs Cody’s grandmother.

Five Mike Rohde Spirit Scholarship winners were presented with plaques an d a scholarship of $1,500 at a recent Fergus Falls Sertoma Club noon meeting at Mabel Murphy’s in Fergus Falls. They were Cailey Schlosser, Zekiel Ihrke, Grant McMartin, Odena Foote and Cody Carlson. The scholarships are  to assist them with further education in their chosen fields. 

Mike Rohde died of hereditary heart disease in 2000 and 42 scholarships totaling $59,500 have been awarded in his memory so far.  This has been made possible by the donations of more than 150 people, the Fergus  Falls Sertoma Cub, Mike Rohde Spirit Scholarship board and the Rohde family.     The Mike Rohde Spirit Scholarship board members are Dianne Rohde-Szarke, Mickey Rohde, Mike Beyer, Wally Stommes, Steve Swanson, Paul Tysver, Scott DeMartelaere and Denise  DeMartelaere.

Load comments