Five Mike Rohde Spirit Scholarship winners were presented with plaques an d a scholarship of $1,500 at a recent Fergus Falls Sertoma Club noon meeting at Mabel Murphy’s in Fergus Falls. They were Cailey Schlosser, Zekiel Ihrke, Grant McMartin, Odena Foote and Cody Carlson. The scholarships are to assist them with further education in their chosen fields.
Mike Rohde died of hereditary heart disease in 2000 and 42 scholarships totaling $59,500 have been awarded in his memory so far. This has been made possible by the donations of more than 150 people, the Fergus Falls Sertoma Cub, Mike Rohde Spirit Scholarship board and the Rohde family. The Mike Rohde Spirit Scholarship board members are Dianne Rohde-Szarke, Mickey Rohde, Mike Beyer, Wally Stommes, Steve Swanson, Paul Tysver, Scott DeMartelaere and Denise DeMartelaere.
