The Henning School Board took one step closer to choosing a superintendent Tuesday, April 7 narrowing the potential field down to seven people during a special meeting: Thomas Williams (Henning K-12 principal), Kathy Johnson, (Staples-Motely Elementary principal), Jason Kjos (Red Wing High School assistant principal), Phil Jensen (Hawley superintendent), Ryan Baron (Tri-County superintendent), Judith Brockway (New York Mills Elementary principal) and Doug Froke (Detroit Lakes superintendent).
The applicants will be interviewed either April 14 or 15 via online video conferencing service Zoom in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once interviews are over the school board can choose to offer the position or do followup interviews with specific candidates.
