My name is Emilie Carlson and I am a senior at Kennedy Secondary School. In the late summer of 2021, I decided to have my internship at Apple Tree Dental in Fergus Falls, because I wanted the opportunity to learn more about the dental field. At the time of signing up for my internship, I was interested in becoming a dentist or an orthodontist. The decision to go into the dental field in either the capacity of a dentist or orthodontist was based on the positive experiences I have had in the past.
Throughout the last several weeks, I had the opportunity to shadow many skilled dental therapists, dental assistants and dentists. I have slowly learned about how companies run their front desk with scheduling and canceling appointments. I learned the office doesn’t just schedule and cancel appointments. They do so much more behind the scenes. They also check insurances and have clients fill out paperwork.
During my experience at Apple Tree Dental, I have also learned the importance of continually caring for your teeth.
Throughout the last weeks, I have gained a greater appreciation for people that are in the dental field and grasped the importance of teamwork within an office. For the last few months, I have shadowed the various employees at Apple Tree Dental, helped with correctly sterilizing and putting away equipment, and recently I had the privilege to lightly assist a dentist with an appointment.
My biggest takeaway from my internship experience is to always ask questions and take every opportunity given to learn more. I have learned that you shouldn’t put pressure on yourself to decide what you want to be in your senior year. Life is always changing and you might end up in a different career than you thought originally. After talking to many people, I have found that most have changed their majors after starting college. I am not ready to commit to a career choice and the internship helped me to see that I would enjoy being a dentist, but there are other options for me as well.
I have learned so much about myself through my internship and I recommend applying for an internship if you have the opportunity to do so. Other students should consider doing an internship because it is an amazing experience and it could help students gain more knowledge on the careers they are interested in before spending years and thousands of dollars on a degree. Through an internship, you make connections and help the business in exchange. In helping our local businesses, we can help our community while we learn.
On top of doing an internship, I learned how to create a resume, how to find a career that matches your strengths and personality and different skills needed when searching for a future career or job.
Next year, I hope to escape the cold weather and move to Phoenix, Arizona, to attend Grand Canyon University. I hope to complete my general classes during my freshman year to gain more information before settling into a major. I am excited to further my education and see where life takes me. At the university, I plan to begin my freshman year with a focus on psychology. I am interested in learning more about the science of humanity. While achieving a degree, I hope to hike the Camelback mountains, take a trip to the well known Grand Canyon National Park, and walk on the beautiful California beaches nearby. In the future, I hope to achieve a Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in a career I enjoy and set out on many adventures and experiences.