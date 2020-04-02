The Minnesota Administrators for Special Education (MASE) has named Shannon Erickson, director of special education of the Fergus Falls Area Special Education Cooperative, the 2020 Special Education Administrator of the Year. Erickson has received this award for her dedication to students with disabilities and their families, and her active involvement in professional and community affairs. She will be honored at a statewide recognition ceremony during the MASA/MASE Spring Conference, March 12-13, 2020, at the Minneapolis Marriott Northwest in Brooklyn Park.
“Shannon builds and cultivates a positive working environment through her commitment to families, staff and administration,” said Michelle Bethke-Kaliher, director of student support services of Alexandria Public Schools in her letter of support. “She is a leader who often goes unnoticed due to her humble contributions to the field. Shannon is the voice of reason when others are frustrated with the system or processes within special education. It is without hesitation that I recommend Shannon Erickson for the Special Education Administrator of the Year Award.”
Erickson has served as the director of special education of the Fergus Falls Area Special Education Cooperative since 2007. Prior to her role as director, Erickson served as a special education administrator from 1986-2007. Erickson has served as an adjunct professor in the educational leadership program at Tri-College University, Moorhead. Her licenses include elementary education, learning disabilities, emotional behavioral disorders, mentally handicapped and as a teacher and coordinator of work-based learning.
Erickson has an extensive background in special education law, rules, and regulations. She has experience working with multiple districts of a variety of sizes. Throughout her career, Erickson has consistently built and cultivated positive working relationships with students with disabilities and their parents along with special education staff. Her fiscal management has allowed for consistent programming during her time at the Fergus Falls Special Education Cooperative.
As an advocate for students, Erickson is an active MASE member. She has shown her leadership by organizing fundraising for the MASE Stenswick/Benson Scholarship program. As the main organizer, Erickson has worked to fundraise, coordinating marketing for applicants, organized committee meetings, and assisted with the awarding of the Stenswick/Benson Scholarship program. Funds for the Stenswick/Benson Scholarship have been raised primarily through the foundation’s annual raffle, silent auction, and wine tasting donations every other year during the MASE Fall Leadership Conference. The endowment started with $4,500 in 1991 and in 2020 the endowment is more than $250,000. Erickson currently serves as an area representative on the MASE Board of Directors and as a member of the nominating and professional development committees.
