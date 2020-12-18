Berit Skogen, a sophomore on the Luther College cross-country team, has been named to the 2020 American Rivers Conference Fall Sports All-Academic Team.
To qualify for all-academic team honors, a student-athlete must be in their sophomore, junior or senior year of eligibility; have maintained a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or greater on a 4.0 scale; have attended the school for at least a year; and be a member of the varsity team. Academic all-conference teams are sponsored three times a year, fall, winter and spring.
The fall sports all-academic team is composed of student-athletes from the sports of men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, football, volleyball, women’s tennis and women’s golf.
Women's cross country was one of four sports that competed for an American Rivers Conference championship during the fall schedule. The other three were men's cross country, women's tennis and women's golf. Volleyball is scheduled to compete during the months of January, February and March, while football and women's and men's soccer are slated to compete during the spring of 2021.
Skogen is a 2019 graduate of Kennedy Secondary School. She is majoring in history.
She is the daughter of Bradley and Laura Skogen of Fergus Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.