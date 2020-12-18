Berit Skogen, a sophomore on the Luther College cross-country team, has been named to the 2020 American Rivers Conference Fall Sports All-Academic Team.

To qualify for all-academic team honors, a student-athlete must be in their sophomore, junior or senior year of eligibility; have maintained a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or greater on a 4.0 scale; have attended the school for at least a year; and be a member of the varsity team. Academic all-conference teams are sponsored three times a year, fall, winter and spring.

The fall sports all-academic team is composed of student-athletes from the sports of men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, football, volleyball, women’s tennis and women’s golf.

Women's cross country was one of four sports that competed for an American Rivers Conference championship during the fall schedule. The other three were men's cross country, women's tennis and women's golf. Volleyball is scheduled to compete during the months of January, February and March, while football and women's and men's soccer are slated to compete during the spring of 2021.

Skogen is a 2019 graduate of Kennedy Secondary School. She is majoring in history.

She is the daughter of Bradley and Laura Skogen of Fergus Falls.

