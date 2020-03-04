Berit Skogen, Luther College first-year of Fergus Falls, has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean's List.

Luther College's fall 2019 dean's list includes 682 students; 155 first-years, 140 sophomores, 152 juniors and 234 seniors. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale and must complete at least 12 credit hours with 10 hours of conventional grades (A, B, C, D).

