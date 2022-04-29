Fergus Falls has historically had an impressive band department, being recognized in many ways throughout the years, including playing for former president, Barack Obama, in Washington D.C. under the direction of Scott Kummrow.
A dynamic trio, Kummrow partnered with colleagues Denise Wiese and Josh McGowan to build a band program that students were excited and proud to be a part of, with Kummrow tackling high school and 5th-grade and Wiese and McGowan hopping around in late elementary school and middle school grade level band classes.
Recently, Wiese announced her retirement and Kummrow decided to make the transition from high school to middle school band.
Expressing a true curiosity for working with junior high students, Kummrow stated that after he started teaching beginning band to 5th-grade students a few years ago, he fell in love with the challenge of engaging younger students and wanted to simply do more. With Wiese exiting, the opportunity presented itself, and Kummrow jumped in head first.
Recently, the Kummrow family added to their family and, with two young children, the work-home balance seemed more feasible for Kummrow to transition to the younger band programming. “I have a newborn and the high school schedule can be pretty demanding with concerts, pep band, jazz band and marching band. I’d like to spend more time at home in the evenings,” he explained.
Those who know Kummrow also know that it goes without saying that he will miss his high school students, who he has been so invested in. “I think that the thing I will miss the most about high school is the thing I will love the most about middle school,” Kummrow reflected. “I love the students. I love the things they are interested in, I love learning about their lives, I love being able to have a positive influence on their lives. Right now I see how I am losing that with my high school students but I’m trying to focus on how I will get to do this with my new students.”
Additionally, Kummrow shares that he will miss the literature performed over the last 10 years with the high school population of band students, stating that he has enjoyed performing some of the greatest works for band that have ever been written, including Holst’s “First Suite,” Ticheli’s “Angels in the Architecture,” Grainger’s “Children’s March” and so many more pieces.
Kummrow has a mutual excitement and fear as he prepares to dive into the energy presented by middle school students on a daily basis. “This energy can be harnessed and focused to do great things,” he expressed, sharing that he is already working on a project with composer that next year’s 7th-grade band students will get to take part in. “They will get to share their ideas with the composer and that composer will take those ideas to write a brand new piece of music that the 7th-grade band will premiere in the spring of 2023. Super exciting stuff!”
With so many changes, one thing remains the same — Josh McGowan.
McGowan shared that he has a wonderful relationship with Kummrow and is excited to tackle teaching the younger students together.
“At the risk of sounding like two of the world’s biggest band geeks, Scott and I love talking about teaching music, sometimes to a fault,” McGowan declared. “Anytime my wife and I hang out with the Kummrows, Scott and I try to keep school out of the conversation, yet we rarely succeed. I know Scott and I have very similar philosophies when it comes to teaching so I am excited to see what he has in store for our middle schoolers.”
Kummrow echoed the excitement. “Josh and I work great together. We share many of the same goals for our students as well as the best paths to get there. We are both interested in looking at problems from different perspectives to find the best solutions for our students. We are also listen to each other well and we are both willing to hear productive criticism to better ourselves and our teaching.”
So, what about the high school band? The district has hired Mickaela Pasch as the new high school band director.
”We are both thrilled to be working with the new high school band director Mickaela Pasch. She is extraordinary and I think the community is going to see amazing things in the high school program,” Kummrow expressed on behalf of himself and McGowan alike.
With so much focus on the band program going forward, it is important to remember that this year is not yet over. The Fergus Falls 8th-grade band has commissioned a brand new piece of music by composer Paul Cravens titled “Daybreak,” which will premiere at the band concert on May 19 at 7 p.m. in the Kennedy Secondary School Auditorium.
“’Daybreak’ opens with a simple melody played by solo vibraphone. The melody then passes to the woodwinds followed by the brass, each time building in intensity until reaching a pinnacle near the end of the piece,” McGowan explained. “Closing ones eyes, listeners can imagine the gradual progression from tranquil moonlight to awe-inspiring beams as the sun pierces the horizon over a hilly landscape.”
In addition to the premiere piece, the 7th-grade, 8th-grade and middle school honors bands will perform an assortment of movie themes at the May 19 prodcution.