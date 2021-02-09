St. Cloud State University has announced the names of more than 1,300 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2020 fall semester dean's list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Students include:

Fergus Falls

• Justin Flatau, School of Public Affairs, land surveying, Cert.

 • Brady Hunter, School of Public Affairs, social studies education, B.S.

• Arianna Soydara, College of Liberal Arts, graphic design, B.F.A.

 

Rothsay

Alex Larson, School of Health and Human Services, communication sciences and disorders, B.S.

