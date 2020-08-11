The College of St. Scholastica has announced its list of conferred graduates for spring of 2020. They include the following local students:
Olivia Hull of Battle Lake. Hull graduated magna cum laude and as a Webster Scholar with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Saren Smith of Parkers Prairie. Smith graduated summa cum laude and as a Webster Scholar with a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry.
Halle Nystrom of Dent. Nystrom graduated with a Master of Science in health information management.
