Celeste Stoll, a student from Erhard, majoring in health science has been placed on Northwest Technical College’s dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, Northwest Technical College students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a minimum of a 3.5 GPA during the semester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.