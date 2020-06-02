Students named to the spring semester 2020 dean’s list were recently announced by the office of the registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston. The UMN Crookston is one of the most respected career-oriented, technology-based universities in the nation.

To qualify for a place on the dean’s list, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average. The Crookston campus is the online leader in the University of Minnesota system and the only campus providing every full-time student with a laptop computer.

Students named to the dean’s list include the following:

Battle Lake

Alyssa Evavold, Equine Science B.S., agricultural business B.S.

 

Fergus Falls

Kenzie Aasness, criminal justice B.S.

 

Henning

Molly Cordes, elementary education B.S.

Hope Williams, finance B.S.

