As the young girl walked through the entrance to Lincoln School for the first time, she stood transfixed, eyes wide with excitement and simply stated, “I can’t believe I am so lucky to go to this school!” From my perspective, I cannot imagine hearing of a public endorsement that could have bought me greater joy. And with that, a new era of Otter Early Childhood was officially underway!
Monday, March 22 marked the first day with students in the new Lincoln School. As a district, we have been anticipating this day for many months. We believe the facility will be transformational for our program both in terms of creating a unique learning environment for our students, but also giving us the flexibility to adjust our programming options to best meet the needs of our families.
One of the first things that our students and parents will notice is that the classrooms are very spacious. Even interior classrooms receive natural light using solar tube technology. We have a number of interactive panels that can be used to enhance the delivery of some instruction such as music experiences, however, these are young children who learn best through cooperative play and hands-on activities. That philosophy will remain the cornerstone of instructional delivery.
Young children are active! A large gym will provide ample space for students to run around and a fenced playground with lots of grass is featured in the front of the building. In addition, the district owns 8 acres of green space that could be developed with learning trails and affords the opportunity for the students to interact with nature.
The cafeteria is highlighted by an abundance of natural light. A nice sound system and monitor will provide a nice space for meetings and other events. The storybook area allows groups to gather in the sun filled space to enjoy books and other activities.
Lincoln School will be a busy place. It will serve approximately 130 Otter preschool children and around 100 ECFE (Early Childhood Family Education) children and families. These programs are staffed by 23 employees through a combination of Fergus Falls Public Schools, Independent School District No. 935 (Special Education Cooperative) and Lakes Country Service Cooperative. In addition, we serve 138 children in our child care home visitor program.
We are very pleased that Children’s Corner will be joining us at Lincoln School. Children’s Corner will be leasing space to accommodate the child care and preschool needs of 45 children with the capacity to serve 82. The new facility has allowed Children’s Corner to double their infant care capacity and increase space for toddlers by one-third! Presently, Children’s Corner has 16 staff members with plans to hire additional staff as program enrollment continues to grow. They are accepting applications!
As with any large project, there are a few remaining details on the to-do list. Some exterior caulking remains. Once that is done, the painters will put two horizontal maroon stripes on the building. The playground areas will be hydroseeded once the weather has warmed up and playground equipment will be added.
Several celebratory events will be taking place to commemorate the opening of Lincoln School. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. on May 6 followed by a special evening art event featuring Megan Flod-Johnson. This event is open to the community. The activity is funded in part by a grant from the Lake Region Arts Council through a state legislative appropriation. Flod-Johnson combines her love of art with an early childhood background to lead children through an art experience specifically designed with young children in mind. This event will take place from 5-7 p.m. at Lincoln School.
We are excited for the community to see Lincoln School and even more excited about the impact this facility will have on the district’s children.
Jeff Drake is the superintendent of Fergus Falls Public Schools.
