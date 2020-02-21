The Fergus Falls Sunrise Rotary Club will award one $750 Performing Arts Scholarship to a senior from Fergus Falls High School, Underwood High school or a homeschool student in the Fergus Falls or Underwood school districts. The student must be a resident of the Fergus Falls or Underwood area.
A qualified student is one who has displayed accomplishment in one or more areas of the performing arts including band, orchestra, choir, drama, speech or dance and plans to pursue a college education.
Also required is a demonstration of good citizenship and a willingness to share his or her artistic talents to better the community.
Students should contact their high school guidance counselor to access the scholarship, or home school students may contact Carolyn Glesne via email at glescm@gmail.com. The application deadline is April 15, 2020.
