“Too often we give children answers to remember rather than problems to solve.” — Roger Lewin
The third graders in Mrs. Kinrade’s classroom had just finished a game of SPARKLE which provides a wonderful opportunity for spelling review. Within a minute or two, a special guest would be coming into the room for an activity designed to augment the learning experiences taking place in the classroom.
Mrs. Simengaard entered carrying a bag. I am sure the students were wondering what the bag contained, I know that I was. She proceeded to read a very short story to the students. The story was centered on a couple of returning characters from a curriculum called P.E.T.S. — PETS (Primary Education Thinking Skills) is a systematized enrichment and diagnostic thinking skills program. Lessons are presented in convergent analysis, divergent synthesis, visual/spatial thinking and evaluation. The program aligns to the higher levels of Bloom’s Taxonomy.
The characters in the stories represent six thinking specialists of Crystal Pond Woods:
Dudley the Detective, the convergent/deductive thinkerIsabel the Inventor, the divergent/inventive thinkerSybil the Scientist, the convergent/analytical thinkerYolanda the Yarnspinner, the divergent/creative thinkerMax the Magician, the visual/spatial thinkerJordan the Judge, the evaluative thinker
The story that Mrs. Simengaard read to the class was centered on Max the Magician and Yolanda the Yarnspinner. In the story, Max was charged with inventing a thinking game for a group of friends to play. True to form, Max the Magician had devised a challenge that required the use of spatial reasoning skills. He created a puzzle challenge involving shapes.
At the end of the story, Mrs. Simengaard handed each student a plastic bag containing blocks of varying shapes. Each child’s pieces were in a single color.
The students were to use their spatial reasoning skills to fit their block pieces together to complete a shape outlined on a piece of paper. In some challenges, two shapes were outlined and the students had to complete both shapes without using any of the block pieces more than once.
You could hear a pin drop as students worked on their shapes. For some students, puzzles were solved fairly quickly. Others needed more time. All were faced with challenges, perhaps a little frustration, but also experienced success.
The whole-class approach to critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving skills is an essential part of the district’s new talent development program. Historically, talent development would have been most likely referred to as gifted and talented education and would target a comparatively small number of students. Our philosophy is to use the program to challenge and develop all students.
There are several components to the model. We use “push-in” to deliver whole-class instruction featuring various higher order thinking skills. We utilize “pull-out” to deliver targeted instruction for students who have met criteria and are ready for additional challenges. In math, we will provide students with the opportunity to accelerate their learning by completing 4th, 5th and 6th grade math curriculum over the course of two years rather than the traditional three. These students will meet certain criteria and parental permission will be required.
As students progress through the school curriculum, they will have access to highly rigorous courses and the ability to participate in co-curricular activities that will push them to reach their full potential.
As I have mentioned in other articles, the district’s mission is to prepare productive and engaged members of society by creating an environment where all students reach their full potential. Our talent development program represents a very important commitment to developing the higher order thinking skills, problem solving skills, communication skills and creativity essential in an educational system intent on reaching the full potential of every child.