With the flash and sparkle of evening fireworks, the 2019-20 school year officially came to a close. The commencement of the Fergus Falls Class of 2020 marked a rite of passage into adulthood. We sent the graduates out into the world having proclaimed them ready to take on all of life’s joys and challenges.
Now that the pomp and circumstance, fanfares, and celebrations have begun to fade, perhaps it is time to ask the simple question, “What kind of world did we send them out into?”
This afternoon, I watched video footage chronicling the events surrounding the death of George Floyd. I made myself watch it knowing I would be a witness to the senseless loss of a man’s life.
The footage triggers an emotional response which is the reason I would suggest we all need to see it. It strips away any pretense that everything is fine in our country, state and local communities. It lays bare the fact that the United States still has not reached a place where the respectful, compassionate and humane treatment of all people is unequivocally expected and upheld.
Perhaps this latest example finally signals a period in our country where meaningful change happens. I don’t pretend to have all of the answers. Having grown up in white culture, I am still in the process of acknowledging and understanding my own implicit biases and how they may impact how I see, relate and interact with people.
In trying to understand the dynamics of bias, I found the following blog post by Debby Irving, racial justice educator and writer, dated July 30, 2019 helpful:
“Are prejudice, bigotry, and racism the same thing?
“Prejudice is when a person negatively pre-judges another person or group without getting to know the beliefs, thoughts, and feelings behind their words and actions. A person of any racial group can be prejudiced toward a person of any other racial group. There is no power dynamic involved.
“Bigotry is stronger than prejudice, a more severe mindset and often accompanied by discriminatory behavior. It’s arrogant and mean-spirited, but requires neither systems nor power to engage in.
“Racism is the system that allows the racial group that’s already in power to retain power. Since arriving on U.S. soil, white people have used their power to create preferential access to survival rights and resources (housing, education, jobs, voting, citizenship, food, health, legal protection, etc.) for white people while simultaneously impeding people of colors’ access to these same rights and resources.Though “reverse racism” is a term I sometimes hear, it has never existed in America. White people are the only racial group to have ever established and retained power in the United States.”
As a district, we know that we have work to do to create the environment that all students deserve. We will be taking an honest look at improvements we need to make and commit to a plan to ensure that change takes place. The Fergus Falls Public School District will be a place where all students have the opportunity to reach their potential. A place where all children and families will be treated with dignity and compassion. There is more to come. Please take a look at the Kennedy Secondary School counseling office website under equity and diversity resources for supporting students and families.
What kind of world did we send the 2020 graduates out into? We have a moral and ethical responsibility to create a better world that honors all people and recognizes their importance as members of a civilized society. I look forward to our partnership as we make our school and community the very best they can be.
Jeff Drake is the superintendent of the Fergus Falls School District.
