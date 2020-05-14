Using Zoom, the hunt is underway to find Pelican Rapids a new school superintendent.
Former Fergus Falls and interim Pelican Rapids superintendent Jerry Ness is helping in the process. Ness, who is retired and lives with his wife on Lake Lida near Pelican Rapids, was named District 548’s interim superintendent earlier this spring after the death of Pelican Rapids superintendent Ed Richardson.
Six candidates were originally chosen for interviews from the 23 applicants for the position. The board has whittled that down to three — Douglas Froke, Robert Nudell and Dave Goetz.
Froke and Nudell were both interviewed Wednesday. Goetz was interviewed Thursday.
Froke has been a superintendent at Detroit Lakes for 13 years. He has 24 years of experience as a superintendent of schools.
Nudell has been a superintendent at Norman County East in Twin Valley since 2016. During his career he has also served as a high school principal at two Heart O’ Lakes Conference rivals of the Pelican Rapids Vikings - Barnesville and Frazee.
Goetz is currently serving as both superintendent and principal in Wing, North Dakota. He has held the two positions since 2015.
Among the qualities the three candidates are being rated by are leadership, vision, character, skills, instructional leadership, finance and facility knowledge and community focus.
“We’re going to meet tonight (Thursday) to determine whether we can make a decision on a candidate,” School Board Chairman Jon Karger said.
A meeting of the school board is on tap for Monday evening. District 548 would like to have a permanent superintendent in place by July 1 when the new fiscal year begins.
